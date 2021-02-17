8 free agents the Eagles should target regardless of position

With the Eagles projected to be almost $50 million over the salary cap at the start of the new league year, there will need to be several notables restructures, releases, and possible trades involving some big names.

Howie Roseman is a cap specialist and he’ll likely have no problem clear the necessary cap space in order for the Eagles to begin their rebuild.

The Eagles will need to acquire free agents in 2021 regardless of their cap outlook and we’ve presented 8 players regardless of position who could help the Birds on the cheap.

QB Tyrod Taylor Chargers

Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The perfect veteran to pair with Jalen Hurts if the Eagles move on from Carson Wentz. Taylor makes as an option at quarterback if the Eagles don't target a signal-caller in the draft or get one back via trade. Taylor is familiar with new offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and has a reputation for a great teammate and locker room guy.

Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Indianapolis Colts

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) attempts to tackle Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) after Walker made an interception during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Likely the most expensive option, Walker is familiar with head coach Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles defensive coordinator. Walker is young (turns 26 in August) and could lead a rebuild into his prime at the position.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Jan 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) chased down Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) after a short gain in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reynolds is coming off a 52-catch, 619-yard season, he will be only 26 next season, and he's the type of wideout that fits Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen's offense.

Zach Pascal, WR, Colts

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) stops Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Another familiar option, Pascal's original-round restricted free agent tender comes with a price tag of nearly $2.25 million in 2021. Pascal, 26, is coming off back-to-back 40-catch, 500+ yards, 5 touchdown seasons.

Malik Hooker, Safety, Colts

Aug 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) takes a knee during colts training camp at the Farm Bureau Football Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The most naturally talented option on the market, Hooker has a history with Gannon and a pedigree that screams playmaker and hybrid star. The 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hooker has dealt with injuries throughout his career, most recently a torn Achilles in 2020. A rangy, coverage safety, Hooker generated 25th-most WAR among all safeties in the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs with the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Josh Jones (29) defends during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 4th-round pick is coming off an Achilles tear, and like Hooker will likely need a deal that allows the opportunity to prove he's healthy. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines shining in Indy, the former 1,000 yard back could be an option for the Eagles.

Kalen Ballage, RB, Chargers

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kalen Ballage (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ballage (6-2, 231) was a fourth-rounder back in 2018 but lasted just two years in Miami. After a brief stint with the Jets in 2020, he landed with the Chargers and played in eight games. He had 88 carries for 290 yards (3.3) with 3 touchdowns and also caught 20 passes for 99 yards. A cheap option if the Eagles want to add competition to the running backs room.

Romeo Okwara, LB, Lions

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to throw a pass against Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Another young, rangy athlete, the 2016 undrafted free agent has 18.5 sacks over the past three-years and he could be a cheap signing as he starts to really learn the position.

