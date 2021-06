8 free agent QB options for the Eagles heading into training camp

The Eagles have an opening at the backup quarterback position after Jamie Newman was waived on Wednesday.

With training camp approaching, Newman’s departure leaves Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Philadelphia will likely use the 2021 training camp to give Hurts, the Eagles’ second-year star, all the reps he can handle. The need for a third quarterback is more about pitch counts and extra arms than it is added competition.

With cap limitations hindering any movement until Zach Ertz is moved, here are eight veteran or undrafted free agent quarterback options.

Robert Griffin III

Dec 2, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) runs the ball as offensive guard Tyre Phillips (74) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Barkley

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Hundley

Dec 9, Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley (7) during practice at Dignity Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Nfl Arizona Cardinals Practice

Sean Mannion

Dec 29, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (4) throws during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Mullens

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) fumbles the ball as he runs from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc, bottom, which was recovered by defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97), during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Story continues

Jordan Ta'amu

May 15, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (1) attempts a pass during rookie minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

K.J. Costello

Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello (3) makes a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State

Sep 19, 2020; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas (12) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

1

1