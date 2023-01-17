8 former Notre Dame players advance to NFL divisional playoffs

The NFL’s extended wild card weekend came to an end Monday night as the Cowboys routed the Buccaneers 31-14 in Tampa. Was it the final game for Tom Brady in the NFL? Time will tell for the legend, but a highly anticipated divisional round now awaits football fans next weekend.

For Notre Dame rooters, eight of the 18 players to make the postseason this year advance to the round of eight. The Irish are guaranteed to be represented in the Super Bowl this year as they’ve got a former player on all four remaining NFC teams, but have only one practice squad player remaining in the AFC.

Here are the eight former Notre Dame players who advanced with their teams to the NFL divisional playoffs.

Kevin Austin, Jr. - Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

Aaron Banks - Offensive Guard, San Francisco 49ers

Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) talks to guard Aaron Banks (65) in the fourth quarter of a wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book - Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ian Book (19) during warmups against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Love - Safety, New York Giants

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 15: Julian Love #20 of the New York Giants hits T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Zack Martin - Offensive Guard, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) readies for the snap from center Tyler Biadasz (63) as guard Zack Martin (70) prepares to block against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Nick McCloud - Safety, New York Giants

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McGlinchey - Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Jaylon Smith - Linebacker, New York Giants

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, January 21:

Jaguars at Chiefs – 4:30 p.m. EST

Giants at Eagles – 8:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 22:

Bengals at Bills – 3:00 p.m. EST

Cowboys at 49ers – 6:30 p.m. EST

