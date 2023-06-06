8 former Jaguars on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The College Football Hall of Fame released its list of candidates for the Class of 2024 and the Jacksonville Jaguars are well-represented on the ballot.

Eight players who spent time with Jacksonville during their respective NFL careers are among the list of nominees (years with Jaguars):

Aaron Beasley, cornerback, West Virginia (1996-2001)

Justin Blackmon, wide receiver, Oklahoma State (2012-2013)

Marco Coleman, defensive end, Georgia Tech (2002)

Jarett Dillard, wide receiver, Rice (2009-2011)

Toby Gerhart, running back, Stanford (2014-2015)

Kevin Hardy, linebacker, Illinois (1996-2001)

John Jurkovic, defensive end, Eastern Illinois (1996-1998)

Paul Posluszny, linebacker, Penn State (2011-2017)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 18 players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year included Tim Tebow, a former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback who spent one offseason at tight end with the Jaguars.

Beasley, Blackmon, Dillard, and Hardy were all drafted by the Jaguars. Posluszny stands as the franchise’s all-time leading tackler and Beasley is second in team history in interceptions.

Voting for the Class of 2024 will happen through the remainder of June, but the inductees won’t be announced until January of next year.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire