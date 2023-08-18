8 ex-Saints reunited with Sean Payton on Broncos’ roster
Since becoming the Denver Broncos’ head coach in February, Sean Payton has signed several former New Orleans Saints. The veteran coach also traded for a former Saints during the draft, acquiring tight end Adam Trautman in April.
The ex-Saints coach has also signed seven former New Orleans players as free agents. In addition to Trautman, Payton also brought in fellow tight end Chris Manhertz, who is known for his blocking ability.
Denver has also signed former Saints wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, plus running backs Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington. To block for those running backs, fullback Michael Burton was also signed.
On special teams, Payton signed kicker Brett Maher, who kicked for the Saints in 2021.
Additionally, the Broncos have a ninth former Saint, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, but he played in New Orleans last fall when Payton was taking a break from coaching.
Here’s a look at each former Saint who reunited with Broncos coach Sean Payton in Denver.
TE Adam Trautman
Time with Sean Payton: 2020-2021
Time in the NFL: 2020-2023
Career stats: 60 receptions for 641 yards and 4 TDs
TE Chris Manhertz
Time with Sean Payton: 2015-2016
Time in the NFL: 2015-2023
Career stats: 24 receptions for 255 yards and 2 TDs
WR Marquez Callaway
Time with Sean Payton: 2020-2021
Time in the NFL: 2020-2023
Career stats: 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and 7 TDs
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Time with Sean Payton: 2019-2021
Time in the NFL: 2019-2023
Career stats: 18 receptions for 315 yards and 3 TDs
RB Tony Jones
Time with Sean Payton: 2020-2021
Time in the NFL: 2020-2023
Career stats: 67 carries for 179 yards and 0 TDs
RB Dwayne Washington
Time with Sean Payton: 2018-2021
Time in the NFL: 2016-2023
Career stats: 168 carries for 592 yards and 1 TD
FB Michael Burton
Time with Sean Payton: 2020
Time in the NFL: 2015-2023
Career stats: 28 carries for 62 yards and 1 TD. 18 receptions for 123 yards and 1 TD. Super Bowl champion (LVII).
K Brett Maher
Time with Sean Payton: 2021
Time in the NFL: 2013-2023
Career stats: 94-of-116 on field goal attempts with a long of 63 yards. 128-of-134 on extra point attempts.
Bonus: DL Jordan Jackson (did not play under Sean Payton)
In addition to the eight above players, the Broncos have a ninth former Saint in Jackson, who joined the Saints after Payton left the team.
Time with Sean Payton: Does not apply
Time in the NFL: 2022-2023
Career stats: Spent last season on Saints’ practice squad.