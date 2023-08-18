8 ex-Saints reunited with Sean Payton on Broncos’ roster

Since becoming the Denver Broncos’ head coach in February, Sean Payton has signed several former New Orleans Saints. The veteran coach also traded for a former Saints during the draft, acquiring tight end Adam Trautman in April.

The ex-Saints coach has also signed seven former New Orleans players as free agents. In addition to Trautman, Payton also brought in fellow tight end Chris Manhertz, who is known for his blocking ability.

Denver has also signed former Saints wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, plus running backs Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington. To block for those running backs, fullback Michael Burton was also signed.

On special teams, Payton signed kicker Brett Maher, who kicked for the Saints in 2021.

Additionally, the Broncos have a ninth former Saint, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, but he played in New Orleans last fall when Payton was taking a break from coaching.

Here’s a look at each former Saint who reunited with Broncos coach Sean Payton in Denver.

TE Adam Trautman

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Time with Sean Payton: 2020-2021

Time in the NFL: 2020-2023

Career stats: 60 receptions for 641 yards and 4 TDs

TE Chris Manhertz

(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Time with Sean Payton: 2015-2016

Time in the NFL: 2015-2023

Career stats: 24 receptions for 255 yards and 2 TDs

WR Marquez Callaway

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Time with Sean Payton: 2020-2021

Time in the NFL: 2020-2023

Career stats: 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and 7 TDs

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Time with Sean Payton: 2019-2021

Time in the NFL: 2019-2023

Career stats: 18 receptions for 315 yards and 3 TDs

RB Tony Jones

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Time with Sean Payton: 2020-2021

Time in the NFL: 2020-2023

Career stats: 67 carries for 179 yards and 0 TDs

RB Dwayne Washington

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Time with Sean Payton: 2018-2021

Time in the NFL: 2016-2023

Career stats: 168 carries for 592 yards and 1 TD

FB Michael Burton

(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Time with Sean Payton: 2020

Time in the NFL: 2015-2023

Career stats: 28 carries for 62 yards and 1 TD. 18 receptions for 123 yards and 1 TD. Super Bowl champion (LVII).

K Brett Maher

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Time with Sean Payton: 2021

Time in the NFL: 2013-2023

Career stats: 94-of-116 on field goal attempts with a long of 63 yards. 128-of-134 on extra point attempts.

Bonus: DL Jordan Jackson (did not play under Sean Payton)

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In addition to the eight above players, the Broncos have a ninth former Saint in Jackson, who joined the Saints after Payton left the team.

Time with Sean Payton: Does not apply

Time in the NFL: 2022-2023

Career stats: Spent last season on Saints’ practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire