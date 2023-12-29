8 early trade targets for the NY Rangers

We're still over two months away from the NHL's March 8 trade deadline, but the dawn of a new year is a good time to start looking ahead.

The New York Rangers will enter 2024 on the short list of Stanley Cup favorites. They've earned that distinction with a superb first half of the season.

Entering play Thursday, the Blueshirts were tied for the league lead with 49 points overall while in sole possession of the best points percentage (.742) and most wins (24). There's still a long way to go, but they're well on their way to a third consecutive postseason berth.

As we've seen the previous two times, team president Chris Drury is not shy about reinforcing his roster. Expect no different this season, particularly with 2024 marking the 30th anniversary of the franchise's last championship.

The Rangers are in full go-for-it mode, which puts all options on the table as the deadline approaches. The major caveat, though, is that salary cap space is at a premium.

A number of variables will determine exactly how much room they'll have in early March, but the one to pay attention to centers around the players currently on long-term injured reserve − Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko. The status of those forwards will not only dictate which positions Drury prioritizes (center vs. right wing), but also how much cap space he'll have to work with.

It would bolster the Rangers' depth if both return during the regular season, which remains their hope, but it would also put a hard ceiling on their spending power. If both are activated prior to the deadline, the loose projections range from $1 million to $2 million (or possibly even less) in available cap space by March 8, depending on their return dates.

Kakko seems to be progressing well. He began skating on his own in the last week or two, alleviating concerns about the severity of his left-leg injury. He should be back well before the playoffs.

Chytil's status is much cloudier. His history of concussions has resulted in worsening effects with each blow to the head, with the most recent on Nov. 2 keeping him out for what's approaching two months. He's been skating on his own but has yet to be cleared for practice with the team. This is, quite clearly, a very fluid and delicate situation.

If Chytil is out for the remainder of the regular season, it would open up an additional $4.4375 million in LTIR pool money. In that case, the Rangers could aim higher (i.e. more expensive) at the deadline. It would also drastically increase their need to add a center.

If he's able to return, then they're looking at much less cap space and perhaps a bigger focus on their other position of need, right wing.

With those two scenarios in mind, we've identified eight very early trade targets — four if the LTIR pool money is available, and four others if it's not. (Of course, we'll update this list as we get closer to the deadline.)

Targets if LTIR pool money is available

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) battles with Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Position: C

Status: $5.825M AAV, pending UFA

Analysis: The pros are that the 33-year-old is a savvy veteran with a high hockey IQ and a solid defensive game. He’s still chipping in points to the tune of 19 (10 goals and 19 assists) through 33 games and has been well over 50% on his faceoffs for six straight seasons.

The cons are that his skating is subpar, which would be an issue in a Peter Laviolette system that’s predicated on playing fast, and his underlying metrics leave a lot to be desired. There’s also that AAV, which would be difficult to fit (even with Chytil on LTIR) unless the Rangers’ sweeten the pot and convince the Ducks to eat some of that salary.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) lines up for a face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena.

Position: C

Status: $4.85M AAV; pending UFA

Analysis: While many teams will teeter the line between buyer and seller in the next two months, the expectation around the league is that the Flames will fall firmly in the latter category. And while several players could be on the table, the most obvious trade candidate is Lindholm.

It seems unlikely that the 29-year-old will sign an extension in Calgary, which adds to the urgency to flip him for a hefty return, rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency. And if he’s available, he could be the most coveted trade chip on the market.

Getting involved would cost the Rangers their 2024 first-round pick and then some, but teaming Lindholm with Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck would make them a juggernaut down the middle. He’s regarded as one of the top defensive centers in the NHL, on top of being an excellent faceoff man while averaging 0.86 points per game in six seasons with the Flames. This would be as all-in of a move as Drury could make.

Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres

Position: LW/RW

Status: $4.75M AAV, pending UFA

Analysis: This season has not gone according to plan for the Sabres or Olofsson, increasing the chances that the 28-year-old will be on the move in the coming months.

He’s posted just 12 points (four goals and eight assists) through 30 games and has been dropped down to the fourth line, which could make him a buy-low candidate. The scoring upside is there, as evidenced by scoring 20 goals or more in three of the past four seasons, including a career-high 28 last year. And while he’s mostly played left wing of late, he has experience on the right.

The AAV is high, though, for a player who’s struggling, and he wouldn’t help solve the depth issues at center.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.

Position: RW

Status: $5M AAV, pending UFA

Analysis: Rangers’ fans seem fascinated by the possibility of re-acquiring the 32-year-old, and it’s hard to blame them. He was one of the only players to produce for New York during last spring’s playoff series against the Devils and could be the best RW available at this year’s deadline. Plus, as we saw last season with Tyler Motte, Drury isn’t afraid to surrender assets for the same player two years in a row.

Despite Ottawa’s struggles, Tarasenko has still been productive with 22 points (six goals and 16 assists) through 28 games. He brings a blend of skill and power that would certainly strengthen the Rangers’ top six, but they already have some of those elements in Blake Wheeler (albeit a version that’s five years older). And if they’re in a position where they have enough cap space to fit him, it’ll probably be because Chytil is out, in which case center would be the bigger need. Those are among the reasons this feels like a long shot.

Targets without LTIR money

Cal Clutterbuck, NY Islanders

Red Wings goalie Ville Husso makes the save on the Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck during the second period on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Elmont, New York.

Position: RW

Status: $1.75M AAV, pending UFA

Analysis: The last time these hated rivals pulled off a trade was May 2010 when the Rangers acquired Jyri Niemi in exchange for a sixth-round pick, with the Finnish defenseman never playing in an NHL game. It’s unlikely the Isles would end that drought to send a beloved grinder across the RFK Bridge into Manhattan, but there are reasons to believe the Blueshirts would have interest.

In talking to a couple sources in recent weeks, there’s belief that Drury may prioritize adding a gritty forward over a high-skill guy. Some of the recent lapses with turnovers and odd-man rushes against have reinforced the Rangers’ desire to tighten up defensively and add more hard-working elements to the lineup for the playoffs. Clutterbuck, who has played that role during a handful of Islanders’ postseason runs, would fit that bill.

Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks left wing Anthony Duclair (10) shoots past Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Position: LW/RW

Status: $3M AAV, pending UFA

Analysis: If the priority to add a player who can contribute offense and play in the top six in a pinch, then Duclair is an option who won't break the bank (or cap). His name has been floated as possible target, particularly after he showed off at Madison Square Garden with a two-point performance on Dec. 3.

There are things to like about the 28-year-old who was selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2013 draft, most notably his speed and high-end left-handed shot. But the production has been inconsistent – just 13 points (seven goals and six assists) through 31 games – and his two-way game leaves something to be desired, which may not jive well with Laviolette.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan (91) and Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) gets set to face off in the third period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Position: C

Status: $1.985M AAV, pending UFA

Analysis: After years of battling through injuries, the 29-year-old has been healthy and fairly productive this season with 20 points (nine goals and 11 assists) through 33 games. That’s made him into a hot name on the trade rumor mill.

There’s certainly talent there for the No. 6 overall pick from the 2013 draft, which could make him an appealing option to upgrade the 3C spot if Chytil struggles to return. But the analytics show it may be fool’s gold. Monahan ranks last among Habs’ centers who have played at least 20 games with a 43.15% xGF, according to Evolving Hockey, with a team-worst 3.13 goals against per 60 minutes.

Tommy Novak, Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) moves the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Position: C

Status: $800,000 AAV, pending UFA

Analysis: The Preds were sitting in the second and final Western Conference wild card spot entering play Thursday, so whether they’ll be sellers at the deadline is very much up in the air. But if they decide to get something for an appealing forward who’s heading toward free agency, he makes a lot of sense as a low-cost lineup filler for the Rangers.

The 26-year-old has dealt with injury issues, including a recent 11-game absence with an upper-body injury, but he’s been effective as a speedy, playmaking center when he’s out there. This season, Novak has posted 15 points (six goals and nine assists) through 24 games while registering well above 50% in xGF, shot share and Corsi. He’s worked his way up to second-line center in Nashville, but would profile as a fit on New York’s third line with more offense in his game than the current options. And at only $800,000, his price tag would leave the Rangers with the flexibility to make other roster maneuvers.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers beat reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter @vzmercogliano.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 8 early trade targets for the Rangers