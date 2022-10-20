8 Eagles related stats to know entering the bye week

The Eagles blew a lead and then regroup, using a late scoring drive to remain undefeated after a 26-17 win over the hated Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia now heads into the bye week 6-0, one win short of the best start in franchise history, with the best record in the NFC.

With the Eagles off this week, here are eight stats to know.

Turnover differential

The Birds are holding onto the football on offense while aggressively taking it away from the opposition.

+12: is the Eagles’ league-leading turnover differential through the first six weeks of the season. That’s eight more than the two teams tied for second with four. The Eagles are dining on turnovers, which is the result of both skill and luck. They can’t reasonably expect to keep up this pace, but it sure is encouraging that they’re taking advantage of their good fortune.

Jalen Hurts doesn't give the football away

Per Reuben Frank, Hurts is on a historic pace regarding his interception rate, and his ability to avoid negative plays is a huge reason why he’s won 9 straight games.

Hurts has thrown an interception in only 10 of his first 25 career starts. Only seven quarterbacks in history have had more interception-free games in their first 25 starts. Hurts has thrown just two INTs in 184 pass attempts this year, and his average of one INT every 92 attempts is fourth-best in the league. Hurts is up to 13th in NFL history in career interception ratio (one every 51 attempts), and he’s one of only three quarterbacks in history to average fewer than one INT every 50 attempts and more than 12 yards per completion. The others are Patrick Mahomes and Colin Kaepernick. Only five QBs have thrown fewer interceptions in their first 25 starts than Hurts (Dak Prescott 8, Lamar Jackson 9, Jacoby Brissett 10, Gardner Minshew 10, David Garrard 11, Tyrod Taylor 11).

Three 1,000-yard Wide Receivers?

The Eagles are the only NFL team with three receivers with at least 350 yards.

A.J. Brown [503 yards], DeVonta Smith [397 yards], and Dallas Goedert [357 yards] represent the first time Philadelphia has had three players with 350+ receiving yards through six games since 2005.

3rd down defense

Jonathan Gannon receives his criticism, but his defense has been solid on third down against opposing passers.

Passer Rating Allowed on 3rd Down – 2022 Season 1. Titans – 32.1

2. Giants – 41.8

3. Eagles – 58.0

—

30. Jaguars – 115.9

31. Jets – 119.0

32. Saints – 122.6#Titans | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/SanV2t4Bad — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) October 18, 2022

Eagles rebuilt secondary

Once an example of mediocrity, this secondary is the best in the league at forcing incompletions.

This Eagles secondary is 🔒⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tV3FO6WvKM — PFF (@PFF) October 20, 2022

Eagles shutdown cornerbacks

More Bradberry and Slay dominance.

With the help of the new NGS coverage classification model, our team has assembled a list of the top 10 shutdown cornerbacks heading into Week 7.@Eagles James Bradberry (91) & Darius Slay (85) sit atop the list. Find out who else made the top 10! 🔗: https://t.co/oVsbIlAMX4 pic.twitter.com/RYbdzPz8nP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 20, 2022

Buy stock in Jalen Hurts

What can’t he do?

Do fans still underrate Jalen Hurts? – 2nd best MVP odds

– Lit up #DallasCowboys

– 12 TDs, 2 TOs

– Most Rushing 1st Downs (QBs)

– 4th highest graded QB (@PFF )

– #FlyEaglesFly are 6-0

– $10 per share cheaper than Kyler

pic.twitter.com/jeAt7c8HOk — Mojo Markets (@mojo) October 20, 2022

James Bradberry on an All-Pro trajactory

Bradberry has allowed just six receptions for 44 yards.

