8 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 8

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 8 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.

From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins currently wears the No. 8 for the Vikings.

With 8 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 8 in a regular season game with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):

QB Kirk Cousins: 2018-2023

QB Sam Bradford: 2016-2017

K Ryan Longwell: 2006-2011

K Aaron Elling: 2003-2004

K Todd Bouman: 2001-2002

P Greg Coleman: 1978-1987

