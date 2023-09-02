8 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 8
The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 8 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.
From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins currently wears the No. 8 for the Vikings.
With 8 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 8 in a regular season game with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):