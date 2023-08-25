8 days to kickoff: 8 facts about Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz is simply synonymous with the Iowa Hawkeyes’ football program. He has been the face of the program, and arguably the entire university, since he took over head coaching duties in 1999. Kirk has won games and taken Iowa to great heights along with writing an incredible chapter in the program’s history.

Entering his 25th season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach, he has one of his most anticipated teams in years with a stout defense and an offense that has the talent to bounce back from an underperforming year last season.

But, who is Kirk Ferentz? What does his path to today look like? Many know Kirk Ferentz and many Hawkeye fans adore what he has done for the program. As we count down the days until the 2023 college football season kicks off, we venture into eight days to go. With that, here are eight facts about Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Kirk Ferentz is a Michigan man

Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports

Although he is an Iowan through thick and thin at this point, Kirk Ferentz is a Michigan man from birth. Ferentz was born in Royal Oak, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, on August 1, 1955.

Kirk Ferentz was a defensive MVP for the UConn Huskies

Syndication: HawkCentral

Not only does Kirk Ferentz have teams that are extremely efficient and smart on defense, but he was a standout defensively himself. Playing for the UConn Huskies in college from 1974-1976, Kirk Ferentz was part of the academic all-conference team and the Huskies’ defensive MVP.

Ferentz was on the same NFL staff as Nick Saban and Bill Belichick

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

After a few shorter stints, Ferentz got the call to the NFL in 1993. He joined Bil Belichick on the Cleveland Browns staff as the offensive line coach. The current Alabama head coach was the defensive coordinator at the time. Little did anyone know the careers that the three of them would end up having.

Ferentz was involved in a mighty controversial NFL relocation saga

Syndication: HawkCentral

Prior to the 1996 NFL season, one of the NFL’s most infamous moves happened. The Cleveland Browns owner, Art Modell, announced he was moving the team to Baltimore. At the time, Ferentz had been promoted to assistant head coach of the Browns. The move was halted due to legal issues and the Browns remained in Cleveland. All of this resulted in Ferentz’s next team becoming the Baltimore Ravens and the rest is history.

Kirk Ferentz is the highest-paid public employee in Iowa

Syndication: HawkCentral

One thing you can’t leave out when telling the story of Kirk Ferentz is a talking point by many. Ferentz is the highest-paid public employee in the state of Iowa. He is set to earn $7 million per year through 2029.

Ferentz is the longest-tenured coach in America

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Longevity stands for something in coaching at the Power Five level in the Big Ten. Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured coach in the nation entering his 25th season. He has been at the helm for Iowa since 1999.

Kirk Ferentz has had 85 Iowa players drafted to the NFL

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Ferentz has an NFL pedigree and connections from his time in the league and his pipeline of players to the NFL is nothing short of incredible. Since he took over in 1999, Kirk Ferentz has seen 85 Hawkeyes drafted.

Ferentz is Iowa's all-time win leader

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With a record of 186-115, Kirk Ferentz is Iowa’s all-time win leader. Second to him is legendary Hayden Fry with a 143-89 record. Should Ferentz continue coaching through his current contract, he could make this record at Iowa untouchable.

