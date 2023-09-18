8 crazy stats and records from Puka Nacua’s historic start in the NFL

Puka Nacua obviously wasn’t a one-week wonder for the Rams. After putting up 10 catches for 119 yards against the Seahawks last week, he backed it up with another 15 catches for 147 yards in Week 2 against the 49ers.

He now has 25 catches for 266 yards, though he doesn’t yet have a touchdown in the NFL. Still, Nacua is making league history and franchise history with this unbelievably hot start to his career.

Below are eight crazy stats and records from the rookie’s first two weeks of the season, including a few feats that no other player in league history has accomplished. Some stats courtesy of the NFL’s official record release.

Most receptions in a single game by a rookie: 15

Nacua caught 15 passes for 147 yards in Week 2 against the 49ers, which are the most receptions in a single game by a rookie in NFL history. He did so on 20 targets, which ties Cooper Kupp’s career-high despite Nacua only playing two career games.

Most receptions by a rookie in first two career games in the NFL: 25

Nacua shattered this record, which was previously held by Earl Cooper of the 49ers. Cooper caught 19 passes in his first two career games in the NFL, so Nacua eclipsed him by six receptions.

.@RamsNFL WR Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) recorded 15 catches today, the most receptions by a rookie in a single game in @NFL history. Nacua now has 25 receptions on the season, the most-ever by a player in his first two career games, surpassing Earl Cooper (19 in 1980). — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 17, 2023

First player ever with 10 catches, 100 yards in first two career games

No player in NFL history had ever caught at least 10 passes for 100 yards in each of his first two games before Nacua did it this season. He had 10 catches for 119 yards in Week 1 and another 15 catches for 147 yards in the second game of the season.

This is insane, about a week ago, almost no one knew who Puka Nacua was and now he's the 1st player in NFL history with 10+ catches and 100+ yards in each of his first 2 career games.https://t.co/sFHKpdsM0N pic.twitter.com/y0U1vukcLi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

Fifth player with 10 catches, 100 yards in first two games of a season

Nacua is only the fifth player in NFL history to start a season with at least 10 catches and 100 yards in each of his first two games. That’s not just rookies. That’s all players. The others to accomplish this were Miles Austin in 2010, Isaac Bruce in 1998, Kupp in 2022 and Andre Rison in 1994.

So of the five players to do this, three are/were Rams.

Third player with at least 25 catches in first two games of a season

Nacua was three receptions shy of tying the NFL record for the most receptions in the first two games of a season, a record held by Michael Thomas (28). He set that back in 2018 when he also broke the record for the most receptions in a single season, which still stands today at 149.

Rison also had 26 receptions in the first two games of the 1994 season, making Kupp the third ever to hit 25.

Fourth player in NFL history with 100 yards in first two career games

Nacua has finished with at least 100 yards in each of his first two games, becoming the fourth rookie ever to start a season that way. Will Fuller (2016), DeSean Jackson (2008) and Don Looney (1940) are the only other receivers to do it.

Most targets ever by a rookie in his debut

Nacua’s 15 targets last week against the Seahawks were the most ever in a rookie’s debut. Matthew Stafford showed a ton of trust in Nacua to start the year, and that continued on Sunday in Week 2.

Most targets by a rookie WR in Week 1

[since targets first became a stat in 1992] 1 PUKA NACUA, 2023 (15) 2 Anquan Boldin, 2003 (14)

2 Antonio Bryant, 2002 (14)

2 Kenbrell Thompkins, 2013 (14)

2 Shaun McDonald, 2003 (14)

6 Rashad Greene, 2015 (13)

6 Dez Bryant, 2010 (13) — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) September 11, 2023

Most receiving yards by a Rams rookie in his debut

In terms of franchise history, his 119 yards last week against the Seahawks were the most ever in a Rams rookie’s debut.

With 120 receiving yards in today’s game, Puka Nacua recorded the most receiving yards in a rookie debut in Rams history. He is the 2nd player drafted in the 5th round or later with 100+ receiving yards in his NFL debut. pic.twitter.com/0xtcGwOaiX — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) September 10, 2023

