8 crazy stats from Rams’ Week 11 win over Buccaneers

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams beat one of the top teams in the NFC. It was a statement win, beating the Buccaneers 27-24 in prime time on Monday Night Football.

The game yielded some crazy stats and facts, including a bit of history made by Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Jared Goff also moved up the all-time touchdown list in Rams history, while the team’s trio of rookies had a night they won’t forget.

Here are eight impressive stats and notes from the win.

Rams rookies accomplish obscure feat

Monday was a night to remember for a trio of Rams rookies. Cam Akers and Van Jefferson both scored the first touchdowns of their career, and Jordan Fuller pulled down his first NFL interception – and his second, too. The Rams are the first team to have two rookies score their first touchdowns and another rookie record his first interception in the same game after Week 9 since the 1974 Steelers. It’s an obscure stat, but also one with some foreshadowing. That Steelers team went on to win Super Bowl IX. https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1331088194058682369

Rams now rank 2nd in opening-drive points this year

The Rams immediately put the pressure on Tampa Bay by scoring a touchdown on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. In 10 games, they’ve now scored 37 points on their opening drive, which is the second-most in the NFL this season. Hot starts make a huge difference and oftentimes, the team that scores first has a good chance to go on to win the game.

Woods and Kupp make Rams WR history

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods stuffed the stat sheet on Monday night, reminding everyone just how good a wide receiver tandem they are. Kupp caught 11 passes for 145 yards, while Woods hauled in 12 passes for 130 yards with a touchdown. They’re the first Rams wide receiver pairing ever to catch at least 10 passes each in the same game. They’re also just the fourth duo to catch at least 11 passes for 130 yards each in the same game, and the first since Andre Johnson and Kevin Walter in 2010. https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1331091424264130561

Fuller and Brady cross paths as 199th overall picks

The Patriots took a chance on Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, selecting him 199th overall. Twenty years later, the Rams grabbed Jordan Fuller at the same draft slot (199 overall) and on Monday night, their two paths crossed. Fuller picked off Brady twice for the first two interceptions of his career. There may not be a better quarterback to have your first career interception come against, and Fuller is certainly thrilled to have done it twice. https://twitter.com/thecheckdown/status/1331388466261753856

Brady was 0-for-6 on deep passes

To say Brady’s deep ball was off would be a major understatement. On passes at least 20 yards downfield, Brady went 0-for-6 with two interceptions, both by Fuller on terrible throws by the future Hall of Famer. Brady is now 0-for-19 on deep passes in his last four games and his incompletion streak on such passes has stretched to 22 attempts. That’s the longest streak of any QB since 2017, according to NFL Research. https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1331287389185081344

Rams are 32-0 when leading at halftime under McVay

Sean McVay doesn’t want fans, media members or TV analysts to remind him of this stat, but it’s absolutely worth mentioning. When leading at halftime, the Rams are now 32-0 under McVay dating back to 2017. The Rams pulled ahead 17-14 at the last second in the first half and held on to win 27-24, extending McVay’s remarkable streak. Having a halftime lead is always great, but holding onto it is often difficult – especially when the lead is slim. Just ask the other 31 teams, who all have at least two losses when leading at halftime in that span.

Donald shut out for second week in a row

In his first 102 NFL games, Aaron Donald was held without a tackle only one time. Amazingly, in the last two games, he hasn’t recorded one tackle. It’s not a critique of his ability or impact on the game, but rather just a mind-boggling trend that never seemed possible. Donald is in the backfield so often and is almost good for a sack in most games, but he’s been shut out in the last two weeks against the Seahawks and Buccaneers. He’s still disrupting things in the backfield, but he’s just not bringing down ballcarriers due to uncalled holds and double/triple-teams.

Jared Goff passed Kurt Warner for 5th on Rams TD list

Goff has only been in the NFL for four and a half seasons, but he’s quickly rising the all-time passing list in Rams history. With three more touchdown passes on Monday night, Goff now has 103 career touchdown passes. That ranks fifth in franchise history, surpassing Warner on the all-time list. His 17,042 career passing yards also ranks fourth, and his passer rating of 92.5 is second in Rams history behind only Warner (97.2). https://twitter.com/JB_Long/status/1331073977586913280

