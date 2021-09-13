8 crazy stats from Rams’ Week 1 win vs. Bears

The majority of people expected the Rams to beat the Bears on Sunday night, but few probably thought Matthew Stafford and the offense would make it look as easy as they did. They ended the night with a 34-14 win over Chicago, a 20-point victory that felt like it could’ve been much larger than that.

Looking at the numbers from Sunday’s season-opening win, we found eight crazy stats that put into perspective just how dominant the Rams were in Week 1.

Matthew Stafford sets record for passer rating in debut with new team

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In his first game with the Rams, Stafford set career-highs in passer rating (156.1) and yards per attempt (12.3), putting together one of the best performances of his 13-year career. He wasted no time with his new team, connecting on a 67-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson on just his third play of the game. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Stafford set the record for the highest passer rating of any player in his debut with a new team. Talk about impressing your new teammates, coaches and fans right from the get go. https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1437259512914796544

No one was in Cooper Kupp’s zip code on 56-yard TD

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OK, so Kupp’s 56-yard touchdown reception wasn’t necessarily the most impressive play of the night, considering it was a blown coverage by the Bears. But Stafford still complete the throw to his wide-open receiver. And when we say wide open, we mean WIDE open. According to Next Gen Stats, Kupp had 11.3 yards of separation when he caught the pass, which is the most of any completion over 40 yards in the last three years. https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1437235068259295238 Yeah, no one was anywhere near Kupp on this play – other than the official running with him.

Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams didn’t miss a beat

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Story continues

Ramsey and Williams were one of the best cornerback tandems in football last season, which is a big reason the Rams ranked first against the pass in 2020. They picked up right where they left off on Sunday night, locking down Chicago’s receivers on the outside. According to Next Gen Stats, they allowed a total of 10 catches for 71 yards. Ramsey’s completion percentage allowed over expected was -9.7%, while Williams’ was -10.2%. That’s quite the performance, especially with Allen Robinson on the other side of the field. https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1437257768382066691

Rams didn’t allow a completion more than 10 yards downfield

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

To say the Bears’ game plan was conservative would be an understatement. Dalton threw 38 passes, but he only attempted two that were more than 10 yards downfield – one of which was intercepted and the other was deflected by Robert Rochell. The Rams didn’t allow a single completion over 10 air yards, continuing a trend from last season of taking away deep passes by keeping everything in front of them. https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1437260330229325826

Stafford had as many 50-yard TDs as Jared Goff did all of last year

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford’s first two touchdown passes with the Rams went for 67 yards and 56 yards. It was an immediate indication of the Rams’ plans for a more aggressive passing attack this season after struggling to complete anything down the field last year. Goff had only two touchdown passes longer than 40 yards in 2020, with those completions going for 55 and 56 yards. Stafford wasted no time matching Goff’s total from last season, throwing two touchdown passes of 50-plus yards in his debut with the Rams. It’s fun to see Los Angeles throwing the ball down the field again like it did in 2017 and 2018. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1437213237032861696

Justin Hollins put together a career performance

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Hollins has secured his spot as a starter opposite Leonard Floyd, a great sign for the defense. He had a career night against the Bears, further solidifying his place as a key player up front for the Rams. He had a career-high two sacks and eight total tackles, also forcing a fumble on one of his sacks. According to Next Gen Stats, he had the second-fastest sack of anyone in the NFL this week at just 2.67 seconds. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1437245000727687170

Rams averaged 5th-most yards per play in Sean McVay era

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Rams had played 64 regular-season games under McVay prior to Sunday night. In only four of those games did they average more yards per play than they did against the Bears in the opener. They gained 7.72 yards per play against Chicago in Week 1, the fifth-highest total under McVay. That was only on 50 total plays, too, gaining 386 yards on the night. The highest average of McVay’s tenure came against the Vikings in 2018 when they gained a whopping 10.1 yards per play in their 38-31 victory.

Van Jefferson hit 20.27 mph on TD catch

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

At the 2020 Senior Bowl, the Rams measured Van Jefferson as the fastest player on the field. He topped out at 21.05 mph, which showed the Rams that he could be a downfield threat and a speedy receiver in their offense. He didn’t get to show that much as a rookie, but Jefferson hit the jets against the Bears. He was clocked at 20.27 mph on his 67-yard touchdown grab, according to Next Gen Stats, making him the ninth-fastest ball carrier of Week 1.

1

1

1

1