The 8 craziest things that happened in Week 6 of the college football season

Did you think Florida-Auburn was the game of the week? Well, it wasn't. SMU-Tulsa definitely was in a fantastic Week 6. This week we learned why you don't run onto the field in Oregon, that returning a fumble for a touchdown is harder than it looks and apparently Kansas athletics has no idea who Snoop Dogg is.

Here are the eight craziest things that happened in Week 6.

Kansas apologizes for Snoop Dogg being Snoop Dogg

This may not technically be college football, but indulge me.

Every year, Kansas holds an annual "Late Night in the Phog" event to kick off the basketball season. This year, the school got Snopp Dogg to perform. Not surprisingly, the performance was...risque to say the least because of course it was. Presumably, the people in charge of the event had heard of Snopp Dogg but clearly they knew literally nothing about him because athletics director (and former chair of the College Football Playoff Committee) Jeff Long quickly had to issue an apology for a performance that included pole dancers and money guns.

We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night.We made it clear to the entertainers' managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show. I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening."

I mean, it's like Long has never even seen "Old School."

By the way, when your school is being investigated by the NCAA for major violations including its part ina pay-for-play scandal that led to an FBI investigation of Adidas, maybe you should not advertise the show by having your head basketball coach wear gold chains and an Adidas shirt.

The good news for Kansas is that the money gun used in the performance shot out fake bills with Snoop's face on them so at least the NCAA can't nail them for that.

UCF loses a conference game

You may have seen that Cincinnati had beaten UCF and not thought twice about it. After all, the Golden Knights had already lost earlier this season, right? Yes, but not to a conference opponent.

To get a sense of just how dominant UCF has been in recent years, Friday's 27-24 loss snapped a streak of 19 consecutive conference wins and 31 consecutive games in which the Golden Knights had scored at least 30 points.

Sorry, but there won't be any national championship for Orlando this year.

A big-man scoop and sc...no, wait, he fell over

Few things in life bring as much joy as a big-man recovering a fumble and running it for a touchdown. It is impossible not to smile when you see it happen.

Derrick Brown is a monster defensive lineman for Auburn and one of the top NFL prospects in the country. He had a chance for a touchdown against Florida on Saturday but couldn't finish off the play.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask fumbled the ball after getting hit from behind. Brown scooped it up at Auburn's 19-yard line and ran as fast as his massive lineman legs could carry him...and it was actually a lot faster than you would think. In fact, once he got past the offensive linemen chasing him, it looked like he was in the clear with several blockers trailing him. Yet, with nothing but grass in front of him Brown tipped over his own feet and stumbled down to the Florida 35-yard line.

Incredibly, Brown recovered a second fumble in the game, but this time he was tackled by Florida players and not the turf.

Tulsa scores two touchdowns in 1 second

With 13:46 left in the second quarter, Tulsa took a 10-6 lead over SMU. With 13:45 left in the second quarter, that lead became 16-6.

Yes, in the span of just one second, Tulsa put up 13 points.

The first touchdown was simple enough, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Keylon Stokes. That's not the fun part. The fun part is what happened on the ensuing kickoff.

SMU's kickoff returner, Tyler Page, looks like he is going to return the kick and then just...doesn't. The ball bounces back and Page could have easily picked it up, but at that point, why bother, right? Well, you bother because this is not a punt, it's a kick-off meaning that ball is live.

While Page didn't seem to realize this, Tulsa's Kendarin Ray sure did. He made a beeline for the ball and recovered it in the end zone for the touchdown. The play was scored as a one-yard fumble return and, since the clock does not start until it is touched on a kick-off, only one second came off on the play.

SMU wins in triple overtime

The SMU-Tulsa game was glorious, not just for the two touchdowns in one second. This game had so much insanity that it could not all be packed into 60 minutes.

SMU came into the game ranked for the first time since 1986 and for the first time since the NCAA levied the death penalty on the program. It looked as if that ranking would last only one week as Tulsa took a 30-9 lead in the third quarter. The Mustangs, however, would end up scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 30 with just 1:02 remaining in regulation.

College overtime rules get a bad rap, but I love them. It is much better than NFL overtime rules where a team can lose without ever getting the ball and the rules are so convoluted that no one ever seems entirely sure if the game is over or not. Two teams trying to match or beat the other? That's what I want to see.

Tulsa had a chance to win the game in double overtime after an SMU fumble, but kicker Jacob Rainey missed from 43 yards, his second miss of the game. When the Golden Hurricane got the ball to start triple overtime, they were again held to a field goal attempt and this time Tulsa switched kickers going with Zack Long...who promptly missed from 42 yards out.

At that point, SMU had seen enough. Shane Buechele connected with James Proche on the Mustang's first play in triple overtime for the touchdown, though the catch was called incomplete at the time.

THE MUSTANGS HANG ON IN 3OT 😱



Review showed Proche got his foot down in the end zone and thus, SMU preserved its undefeated season in spectacular fashion.

The lights went out at ECU

I would criticize this, but as someone who primarily covers the Capitals, I was there when the lights went out at Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium during the Stadium Series game against Toronto. If this can happen at one of the NHL's showcase events, it can happen anywhere.

LOL Pac-12

I swear I have nothing against the Pac-12. I think it is a much better conference than people give it credit for. Having said that, if you could script the worst-case scenario for the conference's playoff chances every week, they keep hitting it every...single...week.

Every Power 5 conference has at least two undefeated teams, all of them except the Pac-12 that is. To make matters worse, one of the teams expected to carry the torch for the conference this season, Washington, was handed its second loss of the season on Saturday by a 3-3 Stanford team.

The Huskies entered the week ranked No. 15, but left it unranked after the 23-13 loss. There is a lot more football left to play, but it seems really doubtful at this point that the Pac-12 will be able to reach the playoff for the first time in three years.

By the way, given this pattern of shotting itself in the foot, I am calling Colorado for the upset over Oregon next week right now.

Oregon running back tackles fan, then offers ice cream

Apparently getting onto a Pac-12 field is easier than getting the conference into the playoff because a fan managed to make his way onto the field in the Oregon-Cal game in Eugene. While most fans have a good laugh at a fan charging the field, Oregon running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio apparently did not.

The fan managed to elude security guards, but he could not elude Habibi-Likio who tackled him from behind, seemingly much to the delight of the Oregon crowd.

Why did he do it? Habibi-Likio said after the game that it was taking too long to get the fan off the field and he just wanted to get things moving.

"We were down and he was kind of taking a while -- prayers out to him, I hope he's not hurt," Habibi-Likio told reporters. "I had no intention of hurting him, we just need to get the game going."

Getting tackled from behind by a Division I football player can't feel good, especially when you are not expecting it. Habibi-Likio acknowledged that afterward and made a peace offering to the fan of ice cream.

"If he has Instagram or Twitter, you can follow me and message me and we can go get ice cream."

