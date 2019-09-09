The 8 craziest things that happened in Week 2 of the college football season

The craziest thing to happen in Week 1 of the NFL season is Antonio Brown is now a Patriot and there was a tie. Ho-hum. That's nothing compared to the chaos of another phenomenal week of college football. Maryland steamrolled Syracuse, Virginia beat its former head coach and Virginia Tech avenged last year's upset loss to Old Dominion.

And that's just locally. There was college football craziness all over the country.

Here are the eight craziest things that happened in Week 2.

Ok, now the Pac-12 is done

Last week, I wrote about how Oregon's loss to Auburn may have already finished off the Pac-12's playoff hopes. OK, so maybe it's early to be making those kind of declarations. We don't know how the season will play out and it was just one loss in a good game between two good teams.

OK, but now for real, the Pac-12 may legitimately be done.

Stanford and USC both had their backup quarterbacks starting due to injuries and USC came away with the surprising win. Here's the problem, USC is without J.T. Daniels for the year. They may be 2-0, but they are not going undefeated without their starting quarterback. In fact,t hey won't come close to being undefeated. Their next four games are at BYU, vs. Utah, at Washington and at Notre Dame. The Trojans are not escaping that schedule with less than two losses. That means it would actually have been better for the conference had Stanford won. They didn't.

Washington also was upset by Cal late Saturday in a matchup that is sure to spark all of the cliches of sports writing. Here are two: The game was delayed due to weather which was fitting because Cal is raining on the Pac-12's parade after their upset of the Huskies. The game finished at 1:24 a.m. well after midnight both on the clock and for the Pac-12's playoff hopes.

Now that's good writing.

The horrible, terrible, no good, very bad start for Tennessee

To say that Tennessee lost does not accurately convey the disaster that is unfolding in Knoxville. Let's recap:

Tennessee is 0-2.

Tennessee's two losses are to Georgia State and BYU.

Both of Tennessee's losses have come at home.

Tennessee looked like they had Saturday's game in hand with a 16-13 late in the fourth quarter. Then the secondary decided to stop playing football.

BYU with a huge play to have a chance https://t.co/Gny132YlEK — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 8, 2019

BYU's game-tying field goal was so close, a lot of people seemed to think the kick was no good and that Tennessee had won the game.

GAME OF INCHES https://t.co/QH0URU4mq8 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 8, 2019

Georgia State, who defeated Tennessee 38-30 in Week 1, gave up 42 points in a narrow 48-42 win to FCS Furman.

Next week Tennessee hosts Chattanooga which should finally give them their first win of the season...I think.

Michigan just barely survived scare against Army

Watch out for those option teams! Especially the good ones.

Army came oh so close to beating Oklahoma last season as they fell 28-21 in overtime. They also gave a scare to Michigan on Saturday once again forcing overtime against one of the top teams in the nation.

The Black Knights just barely missed a 50-yard field goal at the end of regulation that would have won the game. They then held the Wolverins to a field goal in double overtime giving themselves a chance to win the game with a touchdown. Alas, it was not to be as Michigan's defense swarmed quarterback Kelvin Hopkins to force a fumble which the Wolverines recovered to end the game.

Oh, Nebraska….

The Cornhusker faithful traveled in force for Nebraska's big game against Colorado.

This game is not in Lincoln. It's on the campus of another Power 5 program. Incredible. #Huskers https://t.co/hkgT6dsnlH — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) September 7, 2019

That's a long way to go to see a devastating loss….

Nebraska jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but ended up losing in overtime 34-31 after a missed field goal.

Comeback complete!



After blowing a 17-point lead to @CUBuffsFootball, Nebraska misses a 48-yard FG in OT to end the game. pic.twitter.com/jCEelh81X6



— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2019

A team that went 0-6 to start the season last year entered the season ranked because...reasons? I guess people like Scott Frost. Now they are 1-1 after a brutal loss for and the shade was coming in hot afterward.

Nebraska continues to lose to programs it refuses to see as rivals — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 7, 2019





Florida State beats UL Monroe thanks to a shanked PAT

Willie Taggart's tenure at FSU thus far has been an unmitigated disaster. Not only do the Seminoles lose bad games, they also manage to get embarrassed even in wins.

Florida State defeated UL Monroe on Saturday which should come as no surprise. Here's what is a surprise: The win was by one point...in overtime...off a shanked PAT.

Let's check in on Florida State pic.twitter.com/MAhYT7jC83 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) September 7, 2019

Yeah, things are not going well in Tallahassee.

Catch of the year?

Check out this grab by Hezekiah Grimsley for the Hokies.





Welcome to Kansas football, Les Miles!

Les Miles won in his Kansas debut last week against FCS Indiana State. Just in case you thought that meant Kansas was on the right track, however, it did not take long for "Kansas football" to strike. On Saturday, Les Miles was given a formal introduction to what Jayhawk football is all about with a 12-7 loss to Coastal Carolina.

The game Coastal Carolina's first-ever win over a Power Five team, though obviously we are using that term very loosely when referring to Kansas.

The turnover pencil

Miami caught everyone's attention with its now famous turnover chain. The emergence of the chain has sparked many imitations, some great, some short-lived such as the turover backpack and the turnover trashcan.

Well, now Akron has upped the ante with the...wait for it...turnover pencil.

You have to respect a turnover pencil. pic.twitter.com/TiOkenNx2K — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 7, 2019

Stay weird, college football.

