8 Cowboys with the most on the line in exhibition finale vs Raiders

The preseason is coming to a close for the Dallas Cowboys, who are preparing for their third and final exhibition game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It feels like just yesterday the team was arriving at training camp with 90 players. Now the decisions approach on who will be left standing when they whittle the roster down to 53.

Once again, many of the starters aren’t expected to play, but jobs are on the line come Saturday night. There are players who can earn their way onto the roster or play their way off of it in the preseason finale. Most of the roster is set, but there is still some work to do for the last few spots. Here are eight players with the most to gain against the Raiders.

Juanyeh Thomas (S)

My how times have changed for the Cowboys at safety. What once was a position that was struggling to find players has now turned into a strength. The defense is likely to keep five safeties, but Thomas is on the outside looking in right now.

Thomas has had some nice moments in training camp, as well as an interception in the preseason opener to work his way into the conversation. Further helping Thomas’ case is the injury to rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown.

The Cowboys are putting more LB responsibilities on fellow safety Markquese Bell, which could open up a place for Thomas.

Markquese Bell on stepping into LB/flex role vacated due to DeMarvion Overshown injury: “However I can help the team is how I see myself. If they need me at linebacker, safety, hybrid — willing to do whatever. … Just getting more in-tune with it, learning gap fits.” #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 23, 2023

If the team goes light at LB, it could mean they’ll go deep at safety, which might mean Thomas has a path to the roster. This will likely be Thomas’ last chance to show he belongs.

Jabril Cox (LB)

Cox appeared to be on the right track another year away from his ACL surgery, earning rave reviews at the end of minicamp. Mike McCarthy also praised Cox as being back and having a “really good camp” in early August.

If that’s the case, it’s odd to see Cox getting snaps and playing into the second half of preseason games. The Cowboys might need to see more from the third-year LB, and he figures to play again in the exhibition finale.

The injury to Overshown not only gives Cox an easier path to the roster, but also a shot at earning a larger role. Prior to the injury, Cox might have been closer to the roster bubble than originally thought, so he’ll have another opportunity to prove he belongs.

The Cowboys will have some decisions to make at cornerback and Wright might be someone who has more work to do. Wright hasn’t played as well as some of the other corners and it could leave him on the outside looking in if he doesn’t perform against the Raiders.

Rookie CB Eric Scott has left a positive impression on the Cowboys coaching staff and even though he’s had a rough preseason, he could push Wright, who’s never lived up to his draft status as a third-round pick, off the roster.

Wright needs to improve his play at CB, but has been dealing with an ankle injury suffered against Jacksonville in the first exhibition. He may not even be available to play on Saturday. If he does, expect Wright to get ample opportunities both in coverage, and on special teams to keep his spot on the 53.

Gallimore was a third-round selection in 2020, but hasn’t returned the team’s investment. There have been some injuries that have slowed Gallimore’s development, but the Cowboys have drafted six defensive linemen in the last three drafts and traded for Johnathan Hankins to improve the trenches.

Time appears to be running out for Gallimore to make an impression. Rookie Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa and Hankins are all ahead of Gallimore on the depth chart and it appears like Chauncey Golston is in the path of Gallimore as well. Dallas also selected Viliami Fehoko in the fourth round last April and he figures to make the roster, so the last possible DT spot could come down to Gallimore and third-year DT Quinton Bohanna, who’s had a strong camp.

The writing appears to be on the wall for Gallimore, who if cut, could save the Cowboys more than $2.7 million. Gallimore could need a great performance in the preseason finale to save his place on the roster.

The Cowboys have a deep receiver group at the top of the depth chart. The top five WRs are all but locked in heading into the last exhibition game, but the last spot or two at the position needs to be sorted out.

Fehoko figured to have a hold on one of those spots coming into the summer, but with an underwhelming camp and just five catches for 25 yards in the preseason, the third-year receiver needs to do more to secure his place. Rookie WR Jalen Brooks has made a stronger case to make the roster based on his work in camp.

Like most bottom of the roster decisions, it will come down to special teams, where Fehoko has the advantage. Fehoko will get a chance to keep his job in the last preseasome game, he can earn it with a solid outing at receiver and with his special teams work. The pressure is on to hold off Brooks.

T.J. Bass (OL)

The Cowboys lack depth on the offensive line. After the starting unit, the competition is wide open to earn a place on the roster and Bass has played himself into the mix.

Bass has been working his way up the depth chart and played well in the preseason. The undrafted free agent has even been getting some looks with the first-team offense.

Cowboys rookies Asim Richards and T.J. Bass are seeing a good amount of first-team run today with LT Tyron Smith and RG Zack Martin's workloads limited as precaution, respectively. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 23, 2023

There’s a strong case to be made that Bass is among the top backup options on the Cowboys’ offensive line. The rookie could be pushing a veteran off the roster with a good showing against the Raiders.

It’s going to be a very important preseason finale for Bass, who can earn his way onto the 53.

The Cowboys have one of the best pass-rushing units in the league, and it could be getting better. Land has played well in the first two preseason games, and he’s going to get another long look in his last chance to stake his claim to a roster spot.

There haven’t been many Cowboys rookies more impressive this preseason than Land, who was an undrafted free agent due to his size after leading the NCAA in sacks in 2021 with 19.

Isaiah Land is currently tied for 3rd among all EDGEs (2nd among rookie EDGEs) in total pressures thus far this preseason with 8. He's also tied for 6th among all defenders in pass-rush win rate at 24% while his 32% pressure rate ranks 2nd (min. 20 pass-rush snaps) #Cowboys — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 21, 2023

Land is another player who can take advantage of the loss of Overshown, which might open up a spot for his rookie classmate. The Cowboys have been using him as a hybrid LB/DE trying to find a spot for him on the roster. Another big-time game from Land could lead to his inclusion to the 53-man roster.

The preseason hasn’t given the team much resolution to their kicking situation. Aubrey’s uneven performance thus far likely hasn’t given the Cowboys much faith in his ability, a better showing in the finale would help his case.

