8 college coaches who could be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

We are just a few weeks away from the Raiders entering the 2022 offseason. And with Jon Gruden no longer part of the organization, the Raiders will be searching for their next head coach.

The safe bet is that they will go the NFL offensive coordinator route, likely some like Eric Bieniemy or Kellen Moore. It’s also possible they could grab an established coach, like Dan Quinn or Todd Bowles.

But what if the Raiders went a different route and dipped into the college ranks? Here are eight college coaches the Raiders might consider hiring to be the next head coach.

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney

Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) talks with Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Sweeney before the game ]against the Washington Football Team Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinney already showed up to a game earlier this month in Las Vegas wearing the Silver and Black. And after losing both of his coordinators this offseason, maybe he is thinking about a switch to the NFL.

Swinney was a former wide receiver at Alabama who coached there from 1993-2000. He joined Clemson in 2003 as a wide receiver coach and took over the head coaching job in 2009. Since then, he’s turned Clemson into a powerhouse.

Of all the names on this list, Swinney might be the most realistic given all of the Clemson players already on this roster.

Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell looks on as his defense holds TCU on a drive in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

20211126 Iowastatevstcu

Campbell has been wanted by the NFL for years as he’s completely turned around Iowa State football. He has a career coaching record of 77-48 in college, but his work with the Cyclones has been even more impressive.

Campbell is just 42 years old and could be a long-term solution for the Raiders if they are searching for a culture-building head coach.

Mississippi State HC Mike Leach

Oct 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This is (probably) never happen, but is there anyone more suited to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders than Mike Leach?

Everywhere Leach has gone, he’s had success. He has a career record in college of 150-102 and so many offensive coordinators in the NFL have mimicked his play design and aggressiveness. Across the football world, he is widely viewed as one of the most innovative offensive minds we’ve ever seen.

Leach just got to Mississippi State in 2020, so he might not be willing to leave quite yet. But he really would be the perfect coach for the Raiders and Derek Carr.

Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck

Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Another up-and-coming star in the coaching ranks is P.J. Fleck of Minnesota. Early in his coaching career, he turned Western Michigan into a Top-15 team in the country as they went 13-1 in 2016.

Then, he turned Minnesota around as they went 11-2 during the 2019 season. Even this year, the Golden Gophers went 8-3 and finished second in the Big Ten West.

Fleck does have some NFL experience as he was a former wide receiver with the 49ers. He coached in Tampa Bay for a year (2012) before eventually becoming a head coach.

Boston College HC Jeff Hafley

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

If the Raiders are searching for more of a defensive-minded head coach from the college ranks, Jeff Hafley of Boston College would be a good candidate. He’s coached in the NFL with several teams and he was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State during the 2019 season.

In 2020, he was hired as the head coach of Boston College and they put together back-to-back seasons of at least six wins. He’s only 42 years old and a bit new to being a head coach, but he is a fantastic candidate that at least deserves an interview.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks on the headset during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Now we start getting into the pipe dreams. Ryan Day has been the head coach at Ohio State since 2019 and his team has a record of 33-4. He is a former college quarterback who made a name for himself as a quarterback/wide receiver coach at Boston College and Temple.

Day does have some NFL experience as he was the quarterback coach in Philadelphia and San Francisco under Chip Kelly before eventually going back to college in 2017.

It seems unlikely that Day will ever leave Ohio State, but maybe he’ll eventually want to take on the challenge of the NFL.

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Jan 1, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the 2018 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Going into the year, it seemed pretty likely that Michigan and Jim Harbaugh would be going their separate ways after the year. But Harbaugh had the best coaching season of his career as he was named the AP College Football Coach of the Year in 2021.

Harbaugh has Michigan in the College Football Playoffs and they will now face Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Is it possible that Harbaugh could still leave after his most successful college season ever?

Harbaugh was an incredibly successful NFL head coach with a record of 44-19-1. Could he eventually want to go back to the professional ranks? It seems possible, but probably unlikely after the year he’s had in Ann Arbor.

Alabama HC Nick Saban

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

What more is there left to accomplish for Nick Saban at Alabama? He is on his way to winning his eighth National Championship and he’s been the coach in Alabama since 2007.

It feels highly unlikely that Saban will ever leave Alabama, especially at his age (70). But that doesn’t mean Mark Davis shouldn’t at least call, right? Saban isn’t leaving for the Raiders, but this one would be a lot of fun.

