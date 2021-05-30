8 Carolina Panthers who could be poised for a breakout 2021 season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Carolina Panthers made major changes this offseason to their roster. After signing a large number of team-friendly deals in free agency, they brought in the franchise’s biggest draft class since the expansion in 1995. Carolina also made two significant trades at quarterback, effectively exchanging Teddy Bridgewater for Sam Darnold.

All these new faces should mean a fresh start and more opportunities for some key pieces. This is also a very young team, so another year of growth could lead to some serious improvement. Here are eight individuals who could be poised for a breakout year for one reason or another.

Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady (31)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

If Teddy Bridgewater's claim about not spending much practice time on red zone drills is true, it's a huge indictment of Matt Rhule's staff. In any case, given their red zone issues in 2020, this should be the most critical area of focus over the summer. For what it's worth, offensive coordinator Joe Brady showed improvement late in the year. If Brady continues that trend and puts his new weapons to work in the right way, it should lead to a lot more points for the Panthers and possibly a head-coach job for Brady in 2022.

Quarterback Sam Darnold (23)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Brady becomes the best play-caller in football, he'll need Sam Darnold to step up and deliver on the promise he flashed occasionally with the Jets. We know Darnold has arm talent to spare. The question is if he can deliver it on a more consistent basis. Doing so will require him to cut down on the turnovers that plagued him in New York, where he threw 39 interceptions and fumbled 20 times in three years. If he avoids those mistakes and takes advantage of a far-superior receiver corps, Darnold has a chance to go from being a fringe starter to a top-15 QB.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore (24)

D.J. Moore
D.J. Moore

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

If Brady and Darnold are on their A-game, the major beneficiary will be WR1 D.J. Moore, who could have led the NFL in receiving last year with even average quarterback play. Despite Bridgewater's issues, Moore posted a career-high 18.1 yards per catch and led the league in contested catches of 20+ yards. Assuming that uptick in downfield usage continues and he gets more looks in the red zone, Moore could be in for a huge leap in touchdown production. To date he's only caught 10 in three seasons, but no one should be surprised if he goes for double-digits in 2021.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (20)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing is harder to predict than which rookies will adjust quick to life in the NFL and which ones will struggle. It's not unusual for even very-talented prospects to flounder for a while. That said, exceptional athletes at least have the physical tools they need to succeed right away. Marshall checks all the boxes there - posting outstanding explosive numbers and solid size and speed among wide receivers. Marshall also has the added benefit of knowing the offense already and there's good reason to believe he'll thrive in the red zone. During his last two seasons at LSU, Marshall led college football in touchdowns inside the 10-yard line.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (21)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The learning curve for rookies at cornerback is as brutal as it gets on defense. Even Jalen Ramsey was somewhat shaky his first year in the league and he's gone on to become the top corner in football. So, it's hard to project where Horn's ceiling is. However, it's not difficult to envision early success. Like Marshall, Horn is a ridiculous athlete - in the 99th percentile for his position. His rare combination of superb size and a refined technique will at least give him a chance against the likes of Mike Evans and Julio Jones.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (25)

Donte Jackson
Donte Jackson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

If he hadn't been playing hurt, Jackson's breakout season would have already come in 2020. Despite lingering foot injuries, he only allowed a 79.2 passer rating and posted three interceptions. This year, Jackson might have a chance to thrive in a new role. Both Horn and A.J. Bouye are better-suited to play outside corner and it makes sense to start them together. That would enable the Panthers to put Jackson in the slot, where his quickness and athleticism could shine and his size wouldn't be as much of an issue.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown (23)

Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina's top-10 pick from 2020 illustrated how hard it is to hit the ground running in year one. Brown made some mental mistakes early and at one point was leading the league in penalties. He settled in though and blossomed as a pass rusher as the season progressed - eventually finishing second in pressures among rookies behind Chase Young. Brown's pass-rushing looks impressive already. However, he'll need to improve as a run defender to reach his potential. Brown missed five tackles last year (12.8%). If he can clean that up, the Pro Bowl might be in reach.

Kicker Joey Slye (25)

Joey Slye
Joey Slye

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

We'll take Joey Slye's leg strength over any other kicker in the NFL right now. However, there's more to playing the position than just pure power, as Slye has discovered. While he's already made nine field goals of 50 yards or more in two years, Slye has had issues with consistency and he's made less than 80% of his attempts so far. Good news on this front: Slye understands the nature of the problem and has been working with a sports psychologist. If the mental aspect clicks, Slye might just develop into an elite kicker. [vertical-gallery id=636874]

1

1

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: We've turned the tide against cancel culture, says Robert Jenrick

    New safeguards to prevent statues and monuments from being torn down "on a whim" have resulted in a "turn of the tide", according to the Cabinet minister who introduced the protections. In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick said the recent changes had "made a huge difference already", with councils, charities and heritage organisations now "much more careful" about "bowing to a small number of very vocal people". "I think that we have seen a turn of the tide," he said. "You're finding organisations who were subject to abuse, often from a small but very vocal group of people, being able now to know that they've got the backing of the law... there is due process that has to be followed. And the Government now has a very, very clear position." Along with Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, Mr Jenrick has been at the forefront of the Government's involvement in Britain's "culture wars", making both ministers lightning rods for criticism of Boris Johnson's resistance to so-called "cancel culture". The Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary also confirms plans, criticised by campaigners for gender-neutral facilities, to require new public buildings to have separate "ladies" and "gents" lavatories.

  • Mike LaFleur blown away by Zach Wilson’s eagerness to study film

    Zach Wilson is quickly earning a reputation as a film junkie.

  • ‘First’ Carbon-Neutral Bitcoin Asset on Celo Blockchain Launched

    Wrapped announced the launch of eBTC, which is being dubbed as the first carbon-neutral, or “green,” bitcoin-backed asset.

  • East champs no more, the Heat start to look to what's next

    Not even an hour into the offseason, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead. There was no run to the NBA Finals this year for the Miami Heat, not even a single playoff victory for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. “We can be better,” Butler said.

  • Students returning to school after COVID-19 facing scarce mental health resources

    As students return, the school mental health system remains overburdened, with psychologists responsible for double the recommended number of students.

  • Le’Veon Bell rips Adam Gase-era Jets on Twitter

    Le'Veon Bell blamed the Jets for his recent failures in a series of tweets on Thursday.

  • Report: Blue Jays investigating another sexual misconduct allegation against Roberto Alomar Jr.

    There are now three known sexual misconduct allegations against the Hall of Famer.

  • Sean McVay has “been very pleased” with what Matthew Stafford has done so far

    The Rams agreed to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Lions back in January and now the club has finally seen him on the practice field. Los Angeles is keeping things light for OTAs. But when Stafford has thrown passes, he’s made a strong impression on his new head coach. “It looked good. I think we’re [more]

  • The truth behind America's labor shortage is we're not ready to rethink work

    In a strange time of the economy reopening and normal life "returning," millions of Americans want more for their work. Employers aren't so sure.

  • Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury

    MIAMI (AP) Donte DiVincenzo's season is over, after tests showed Friday that the Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3 of the Bucks' playoff series against the Miami Heat. DiVincenzo had appeared in 69 games for Milwaukee this season, all of them starts including the three playoff matchups. On an individual, personal level for Donte, it's really, really tough,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday.

  • The Daily Sweat: Should bettors trust Clippers with their backs against the wall?

    The Los Angeles Clippers’ backs are against the wall. The last time they were in this situation, they did not respond particularly well.

  • Julius Randle with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Julius Randle (New York Knicks) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/28/2021

  • Cuban baseball player defects in Florida

    One of Cuba's top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament. "His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation," Cuba's baseball federation said in a statement. The 22-year-old second baseman, who defected after arriving in Miami on Wednesday, is a strong hitter and considered one of Cuba's most promising young baseball talents.

  • Champions win would boost City's bid to match United as global brand

    Victory for Manchester City over Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday could have an impact well beyond sporting pride. A first ever title in Europe's premier club competition would complete City's rise from Manchester's "second club" to England's top team and experts believe that could be the missing element in creating a truly global brand. "The biggest trophy in club football is the Champions League and winning that would certainly have an impact on their brand, that is why you see clubs chasing it so hard, like Paris St Germain," says Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Wednesday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.

  • Naomi Osaka wins at French Open, speaks briefly

    Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.

  • Tennis-Osaka fined for media boycott, could face expulsion from French Open

    Japan's Naomi Osaka could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament, the board of Grand Slam tennis tournaments said on Sunday. Osaka, who was fined 15,000 dollars for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory at Roland Garros, could also face suspension from other Grand Slam tournaments, the board added. The four-times Grand Slam champion said earlier this week she would not face the media during the French Open, citing mental health reasons.

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nebraska season with what you need to know.

  • 2021 Indy 500: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule and more for the 105th running at Indianapolis

    All the information you need to get ready for the 2021 Indy 500, Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.