8 Cardinals in among top Pro Bowl vote-getters at their positions

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals had one player who led the NFC in Pro Bowl fan votes at his position. Safety Budda Baker led all NFC strong safeties in votes and his total was more than any NFC free safety as well.

He has since been overtaken in fan voting by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

However, according to the Cardinals’ official team site, Bake is one of eight Cardinals players who are in the top 10 at their respective positions in fan votes.

Who are those players?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





S Budda Baker

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Baker is second in voting at strong safety and fourth in the NFL overall. He only trails Smith in the NFC.

Chandler Jones

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is second in the NFC at outside linebacker, only behind former Cardinal Haason Reddick. Jones is fifth in the NFL at his position.

Markus Golden

Golden is right behind Jones in third place among NFC outside linebackers. He is sixth overall in the NFL.

Rodney Hudson

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Hudson, a three-time Pro Bowler in his career, ranks fifth in fan votes among NFC centers and eighth in the NFL. Dallas’ Tyler Biadasz is the leader in the NFC.

Isaiah Simmons

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons, an inside linebacker, is eighth at his position in fan votes in the NFC and 10th in the NFL. The leader in the NFC is Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyler Murray

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa’s Tom Brady leads the NFL and NFC in quarterback fan votes. Murray is fourth in the conference and eighth in the NFL.

Byron Murphy

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs, with all his interceptions, leads the NFL and NFC in fan votes at cornerback. Murphy is fifth in the NFC and eighth in votes in the league at cornerback.

1

1