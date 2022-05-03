8 Broncos free agents have signed with other teams

The Denver Broncos re-signed 10 of their in-house free agents this offseason and 12 of the team’s free agents remain unsigned. Meanwhile, eight of the team’s out-of-contract players signed with new teams.

Here’s a quick look at the ex-Broncos who found new homes this spring.

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater (Miami Dolphins)

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

2. OL Austin Schlottmann (Minnesota Vikings)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

3. LB Micah Kiser (Las Vegas Raiders)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

4. CB Nate Hairston (Minnesota Vikings)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

5. DB Mike Ford (Atlanta Falcons)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

6. OLB Stephen Weatherly (Cleveland Browns)

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

7. WR DaeSean Hamilton (Houston Texans)*

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

*Hamilton was released by the Broncos before the start of free agency. He later signed with the Texans.

8. CB Bryce Callahan (Los Angeles Chargers)

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

