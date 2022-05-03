8 Broncos free agents have signed with other teams
The Denver Broncos re-signed 10 of their in-house free agents this offseason and 12 of the team’s free agents remain unsigned. Meanwhile, eight of the team’s out-of-contract players signed with new teams.
Here’s a quick look at the ex-Broncos who found new homes this spring.
1. QB Teddy Bridgewater (Miami Dolphins)
(AP Photo/Bart Young)
2. OL Austin Schlottmann (Minnesota Vikings)
(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
3. LB Micah Kiser (Las Vegas Raiders)
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
4. CB Nate Hairston (Minnesota Vikings)
(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
5. DB Mike Ford (Atlanta Falcons)
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
6. OLB Stephen Weatherly (Cleveland Browns)
(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
7. WR DaeSean Hamilton (Houston Texans)*
(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
*Hamilton was released by the Broncos before the start of free agency. He later signed with the Texans.
8. CB Bryce Callahan (Los Angeles Chargers)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
