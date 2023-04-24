8 biggest questions as the Eagles’ offseason program gets underway

The Eagles are just three days away from shaking up the NFL draft with two first-round picks and likely move up and down the board.

Philadelphia’s offseason will quickly pick up correspondingly, with the draft this week and offseason workouts set to begin today as the Birds look to retool a Super Bowl roster on the fly.

The NFL announced its nine-week off-season workout routine for all 32 teams, with Philadelphia the last to report.

The training programs are divided into three phases, one mandatory minicamp for the entire roster and one rookie minicamp for each group.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program with on-field workouts, which may include individual or group instruction.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program, where teams may conduct ten days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.”

No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

With the rest of the offseason schedule now completed, here are the eight most prominent questions that need answering.

Jalen Hurts highest paid QB

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Eagles are returning to the NovaCare Complex for the start of the 2023 off-season program, and it’ll be the first time Jalen Hurts addresses the media and his team as the franchise’s new face.

With the five-year, $255 million deal comes expectations, and Hurts will now be judged and graded like the Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen’s of the world.

Status of Lane Johnson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Johnson toughed his way through two NFC playoff games and a Super Bowl matchup with a torn abductor, and he started a vigorous rehab process in mid-February.

Johnson underwent surgery to repair a torn adductor from Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute faces a 10-12 week recovery period.

Story continues

The All-Pro right tackle was dominant despite being injured, and he’ll miss the bulk of the offseason before returning for late May minicamps. Philadelphia will likely be cautious and hold Johnson out until training camp.

How will a retooled defense Gel?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sean Desai will start his first offseason as the Eagles defensive coordinator, and he’ll need to replace eight key contributors from one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Philadelphia re-signed Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, and they lead a core that includes Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, Josh Sweat, and Derek Barnett. Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow are slated to start at linebacker, while Haason Reddick will look to duplicate his 2022 season at the SAM linebacker spot.

In the secondary, James Bradberry and Darius Slay return at cornerback, with the addition of Greedy Williams.

The Eagles added Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds at safety and could look to make an even more significant move on draft night.

Can Jalen Hurts reach another level?

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Jalen Hurts?

Hurts more than improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl, while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star responded accordingly, and led Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-1 record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

With more money comes more problems and added responsibility.

Can Jalen Hurts’ maintain this level of play while leading an explosive offense that could be forced to carry its defense in the future?

Can Kenneth Gainwell be the guy?

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia signed Rashaad Penny, but Gainwell could play the most significant role in the Eagles’ offense.

After averaging just 24.1 during the regular season, Gainwell averaged 97.5 scrimmage yards against the Giants and 49ers, putting his dual-threat abilities on display.

There’s been talk of Philadelphia drafting Bijan Robinson or another running back in the middle round, but with a limited amount of picks, could Howie Roseman be forced to focus on building from the inside out?

If the Eagles pass on drafting a running back, can a combination of Kenneth Gainwell and Penny carry the load?

Can Brian Johnson continue the offensive magic?

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s offensive personnel will look similar to the unit that was one of the NFL’s best this year. Losing Shane Steichen was expected, but continuity could continue with the promotion of Brian Johnson from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

The Eagles will have DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert back, and the offensive line will still be among the NFL’s best if Jason Kelce returns.

Can Brian Johnson keep the offensive dominance going?

What style of defense will Philly play?

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will need to retool on defense from a personnel standpoint, and they could look to a more aggressive and innovative defensive approach with Jonathan Gannon now in Arizona.

There’s been talk of the Eagles adopting a 3-4 style up front.

Sean Desai is a disciple of Vic Fangio, the long-time defensive coach who started in Philadelphia under Jim Mora with the USFL Stars in 1984.

That means a 3-4 base, tons of zone coverage, two-high safety shells, and coverages designed to prevent big plays while, once again, producing sacks without blitzing.

Can Eagles avoid the Super Bowl hangover?

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Philadelphia went 31-33-1 between the 2017-18 Super Bowl season and this 14-3 performance from 2022-23.

The Eagles have all the right pieces in place but will be the hunted next season and get every opposing team’s best shot.

Can Philadelphia put the pain of that Super Bowl loss behind them and continue the standard set over the past two seasons?

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire