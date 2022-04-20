8 biggest NFL draft do-overs for the Eagles during the Howie Roseman era

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Howie Roseman
    American football executive
  • Jordan Matthews
    Jordan Matthews
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

We’re just eight days away from the first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicking off and it’ll be a career-defining moment for Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

Roseman has been hit or miss in the first round, making some of his best moves in rounds three-seven or with undrafted free agents.

Philadelphia has two first-round picks scheduled for next Thursday night and it’ll be imperative for the organization’s top decision-makers to be all on the same page regarding the best player on the board.

The majority of Roseman’s criticism stems from poor decisions in the first or second round that have set a talented roster back years, and we’re taking a what-if approach to all the failed moves.

Here are eight of Philadelphia’s biggest NFL draft do-overs during the Howie Roseman era and the player that should have been selected.

2020 NFL draft -- No. 21 overall -- Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

One year after selecting J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the 2nd-round, Philadelphia made the pick that’ll hang over Roseman’s head for years to come. Jalen Reagor has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 career games, including 24 starts, since the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

Philadelphia passed on Justin Jefferson, who the Vikings selected at No. 22 overall, and the former LSU star has posted back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, logging 196-catches for 3,016-yards and 17 touchdowns.

2019 NFL draft -- No. 57 overall -- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside over DK Metcalf

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles traded up for Andre Dillard in 2019 but he initially sat behind Jason Peters.

Dillard missed all of 2020 with an injury and was expected to be the starter upon his return, but Jordan Mailata improved greatly over a year and a half, eventually beating him out for the job.

Philadelphia could have stayed put and selected Josh Jacobs, Marquise Brown, or Montez Sweat.

Then in the second round, Roseman struck with Miles Sanders, and then set the team back years by selecting J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at No. 57 overall over players like DK Metcalf (64), Diontae Johnson (66), Terry McLaurin (76) and Hunter Renfrow (149).

2014 NFL draft -- No. 26 overall/ No. 42 overall Jordan Matthews over Davante Adams

Marcus Smith lasted just three years in Philadelphia, and never started a game during his tenure. Smith played in 37 games with the Eagles and had just four sacks, last playing in the NFL in 2018, but he wasn’t the worst decision of that draft.

Philadelphia’s best move would have been to select DeMarcus Lawrence at No. 26 overall out of Boise State or Derek Carr out of Fresno State.

In the second round, the Eagles doubled down, taking Jordan Matthews out of Vanderbilt, over Carr’s Fresno State teammate, Davante Adams.

2016 NFL draft -- No. 2 overall Carson Wentz over Joey Bosa

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After getting the reigns back from Chip Kelly, Roseman altered the Eagles’ history before the draft, trading LB Kiko Alonso, CB Byron Maxwell, and the 13th overall selection to the Miami Dolphins for the 8th overall selection.

Days before the draft, Roseman then flipped the 8th pick, a 3rd round draft pick, a 4th round draft pick, a 2017 1st round draft pick and a 2018 2nd round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for the 2nd overall selection and a 2017 4th round pick. That No. 2 would eventually become Carson Wentz.

Looking back, Philadelphia could have stayed at No. 13 overall and selected Xavien Howard out of Baylor some 25 picks before Miami did.

If the Eagles had chosen to stay at No. 2, Joey Bosa (Chargers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys) or Jalen Ramsey ( Jaguars) would have all been better long-term options over Carson Wentz in a re-do scenario.

2018 NFL draft: trading pick No. 32 to Baltimore for Lamar Jackson

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

If Philadelphia doesn’t get enamored with Carson Wentz, the franchise still could have landed Lamar Jackson.

With only a handful of picks entering the 2018 NFL draft, the Eagles’ GM started to deal.

Not seeing any value at No. 32, Roseman traded the 32nd (QB Lamar Jackson) and 132nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to Baltimore for the 52nd and 125th overall picks in 2018, and a 2019 2nd-round pick. The 125th overall pick became Avonte Maddox.

Roseman then acquired the 49th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft from Indianapolis in exchange for the 52nd overall pick and the 169th overall pick.

The 49th overall pick would be used to nab tight-end Dallas Goedert.

Roseman then acquired the 233rd overall selection (Jordan Mailata) in the 2018 NFL Draft from New England in exchange for the 250th overall selection and a 2019 7th-round pick.

2017 NFL draft -- No. 14 overall -- Derek Barnett over T.J. Watt

Former University of Tennessee star Derek Barnett made significant contributions as a rookie during the Eagles’ championship run in 2017, but he hasn’t lived up to Philadelphia’s expectations the past four seasons.

He had only two sacks last season, despite starting 15 games, and was re-signed to a two-year deal.

Baltimore selected cornerback Marlon Humphrey out of Alabama two picks later, and Buffalo selected cornerback Tre’Davious White out of LSU at pick No. 27.

If Philadelphia was really thinking big, Roseman would have placed value in a pass-rushing outside linebacker from Wisconsin and selected T.J. Watt.

2011 NFL draft -- No. 23 overall Danny Watkins over Cameron Heyward

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A firefighter with one hell of a story, Danny Watkins played two years in Philadelphia, appearing in 23 games (18 starts) with the Eagles. Watkins played just one game for the Dolphins in 2013 and has been out of the league ever since.

If even Philadelphia didn’t want to trade up for a player of need, former California defensive end Cameron Jordan should have been the player for the Eagles. The year prior (2010), Philadelphia selected Brandon Graham one slot ahead of Seattle selecting Earl Thomas.

2015: Chip Kelly Draft -- Nelson Agholor over Byron Jones

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Roseman was benched in 2015, and it showed as Chip Kelly and 31 other talent evaluators struggled to properly assess the best players in one of the worst overall first rounds of all time.

Nelson Agholor has been a solid NFL wide receiver, but Shaq Thompson (CAR) or Byron Jones (DAL) would have been the proper picks.

1

1

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Draft 2022: Eagles’ trade-up and trade-down targets

    The Eagles have picks 15 and 18 but a trade-up and trade-down scenario could be in place. Here are some targets. By Dave Zangaro

  • Eagles land dynamic Pac-12 playmakers in Peter Schrager’s latest 2022 NFL mock draft

    Philadelphia Eagles land two All-Americans from the Pac-12 in Peter Schrager's latest 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0

  • Eagles address major needs in Mel Kiper, Todd McShay’s alternating 3-round mock draft

    Philadelphia Eagles address major needs in Mel Kiper, Todd McShay's alternating 3-round mock draft for ESPN

  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 04/19/2022

  • Overcooked Kohli risks 'fried brain' if not rested: Shastri

    Out-of-sorts Virat Kohli could be lost to cricket with a "fried brain" if he is not given a break soon, said former India coach Ravi Shastri after the batsman's latest IPL failure.

  • Blac Chyna's $100M Defamation Trial Against the Kardashians Gets Underway

    On Tuesday, jury selection continued in the defamation trial brought on by reality TV star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family.

  • Flyers vs. Maple Leafs: 6th straight loss makes NHL draft lottery odds improve

    With a 5-2 loss Tuesday to the Maple Leafs, the Flyers dropped their sixth in a row and could be falling among the NHL's bottom three clubs. By Jordan Hall

  • Latest USA TODAY mock draft projects trade for Kyle Hamilton

    Will Hamilton really fall outside the top 10?

  • White House says terrorist encounters at border are 'uncommon,' touts Border Patrol for 'doing their job'

    The White House on Monday said encounters with suspected terrorists at the U.S. Southern Border are “uncommon,” after 23 individuals on the terror watch list were apprehended in 2021.

  • A.J. Brown trade rumors should intrigue Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals are still in need of another strong receiving presence. They should look no farther than Tennessee's star A.J. Brown.

  • Explainer: How will Twitter's board handle Elon Musk?

    STORY: Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter...for $43 billion in cash.The social network's board of directors is currently evaluating the bid.Many investors and analysts say a rejection is likely, barring any changes to the offer from Musk.Here are some options available to Twitter's board should it decide to turn down the offer.The first option is to buy more time.Twitter's board may decide not to engage in sale talks with Muskand instead give more time to its new CEO to meet the company's operational targets.The board has adopted a one-year 'poison pill'that prevents Musk from owning more than 15% of Twitter without its consent.Agrawal succeeded Jack Dorsey at the helm of the company at the end of November.The chief executive said in February that he was sticking with the ambitious goals that the company announced in 2021.Those goals include reaching 315 million average 'monetizable' daily active usersand generating at least $7.5 billion of annual revenue by the end of 2023.The second option would be to try to negotiate with Musk.Twitter can offer to open its books to the Tesla boss, hoping that this would lead to a better offer.This would test Musk's description of the $54.20 per share bid as his - quote - "best and final offer".The world’s richest man has amassed a net worth of more than $260 billion, according to Forbes.Musk has not specified how much of his own fortune he would be willing to contribute towards a deal to acquire Twitter.Twitter's board can also explore strategic alternatives, such as soliciting bids from other parties.The benefit of this option is that it could identify a better dealor put pressure on Musk to raise his offer.The downside is that it could raise the hopes of many investors that Twitter will sell itself.That could pressure the company to negotiate from a position of weakness,given that its shares are trading at just a little over half of what they were worth a little over a year ago.It’s also possible that any alternative transaction that Twitter opts for would not be an acquisition.In 2020, the company agreed to sell $1 billion in convertible bonds to private equity firm Silver Lake.Twitter could choose to pursue a similar deal now, raising more cash and avoiding an outright sale.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in DiDi Global in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), China's largest ride-hailing company, went public on June 30, 2021, at $14 per share. Let's revisit DiDi's precipitous decline and see if there's any hope left for the bulls. Why did DiDi's stock collapse?

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Reporting Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • 'Fast & Furious' Producer Wants Franchise to Return to "Where We Started"

    The Fast & Furious franchise is gearing up for its tenth installment, but it appears that...

  • Eagles interested in WR Deebo Samuel after he requests a trade from the 49ers?

    Should the Philadelphia Eagles have interest in WR Deebo Samuel after he requests trade from the San Francisco 49ers?

  • ‘Angelyne’ Trailer: Emmy Rossum Is Unrecognizable as Elusive Los Angeles Billboard Queen

    "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail executive produces the Peacock Original limited series.

  • Jerry Rice recalls fearing he wouldn’t get drafted

    Any NFL draft prospects who are worrying that their name won’t get called next week may be glad to know that they’re in good company, as one of the greatest players in NFL history felt that way many years ago. Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice says that even though he set receiving records [more]

  • NFL mock draft 2022: Eagles land Jordan Davis, Andrew Booth in Round 1

    The Eagles land a couple of defensive studs before a Round 2 trade in latest Eagles-only mock draft. By Mike Mulhern

  • Russian offensive underway in Eastern Ukraine

    Up to 75,000 Russian troops have been deployed along a front in Eastern Ukraine. The Pentagon says it's a prelude to a much larger attack.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    There might come a time when smoking-cessation campaigns finally make it impossible for tobacco giant Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) to fund its dividend. While an ever-shrinking proportion of the planet's population is still smoking, numbers from the medical journal The Lancet indicate population growth is facilitating a growing -- not shrinking -- number of smokers worldwide. Philip Morris is a truly international outfit, selling tobacco-based products in more than 175 different markets other than the United States (where tobacco use is successfully being curbed).