8 best storylines from Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win

The Los Angeles Rams went from “all-in” to “all done” after winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-23. They bet on Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr., and the payoff was a championship.

There are plenty of topics to talk about coming out of this game and season for the Rams, but the storylines about Stafford winning a ring and Sean McVay completing this franchise’s turnaround are some of the most inspirational narratives of the 2021 season.

Here are eight of the best storylines from Super Bowl LVI.

Matthew Stafford redefines legacy in one season with Rams

It only took one season for Matthew Stafford to go from “Stat Padford” to Super Bowl champion. During his time with the Lions, he was viewed as an average quarterback who put up hollow numbers in garbage time but couldn’t win the big games. He was just the opposite of that this season with the Rams.

He led three game-winning drives this postseason, including one in Super Bowl LVI to claim his first ring. He has the most game-winning drives in the NFL since coming into the league in 2009, so it’s no surprise that he came through in the clutch on Sunday.

Stafford isn’t a future Hall of Famer quite yet, but if he keeps playing the way he did this season, there could be another ring (or two) in the cards.

Andrew Whitworth beats former team in likely his last NFL game

Whitworth has indicated that Super Bowl LVI is likely to be his last game in the NFL. And if it is, he couldn’t have asked for a better way to go out. He won Walter Payton Man of the Year and then three days later, he beat his former team in the Super Bowl to win his first championship.

It’s a storybook ending that he couldn’t have written better himself. After 16 seasons in the NFL, including five with the Rams, Whitworth gets to ride off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion and one of the great philanthropists the league has seen.

Eric Weddle comes out of retirement to win a ring

Weddle probably didn’t flip his calendar to 2021 last month and think, “I’m going to win a Super Bowl this year.” But that’s exactly what he did in what is undoubtedly one of the best championship stories of all time.

He was retired for two seasons but when the Rams came calling in an attempt to lure him back onto the field, he accepted the challenge and joined them for their postseason run. He played every snap in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, battling through a torn pec in Sunday’s win. When he left the NFL two years ago, he assumed he would never win a ring. But here he is a world champion in the unlikeliest of ways.

Odell Beckham Jr. goes from scapegoat to Super Bowl champ

There was a large contingent of fans and media members who saw Beckham as the problem in Cleveland. His chemistry with Baker Mayfield was seemingly non-existent, leading to very little success when the two were on the field together.

But what Beckham proved with the Rams is that he isn’t washed up and suddenly incapable of still putting up big numbers. He helped them win the NFC title game with a 113-yard game and in Super Bowl LVI, he scored the opening touchdown and gained 52 yards before injuring his knee.

Seeing Beckham win a championship isn’t something that will make everyone happy, but with the adversity he overcame in Cleveland, he deserves every bit of praise for finally reaching the top.

Aaron Donald bolsters Hall of Fame resume with a championship

Donald checked the final box on his decorated resume, winning his first Super Bowl ring after eight seasons in the NFL. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Pro has nothing left to accomplish in football outside of winning another ring or two.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he does decide to retire, going out on his terms after winning a championship and making the play that helped secure the victory. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer regardless and will forever be viewed as one of the best defenders in league history. Donald didn’t need a ring to cement his place in Canton, but it definitely helps.

Cooper Kupp caps off best season ever by a WR

No wide receiver has ever put together a season like the one Kupp just had. Including the playoffs, he caught 178 passes for 2,425 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, setting records for receptions and receiving yards by a player in a single season.

It was disappointing (but expected) that he didn’t win league MVP, but at least he was named the most valuable player of Super Bowl LVI, capping off a remarkable season that no one saw coming.

As one of the hardest-working players in the NFL, it’s awesome to see Kupp as a Super Bowl champion. There was no better way for him to finish this season than by winning a ring.

Sean McVay completes Rams’ turnaround with franchise’s first title in 22 years

The Rams were in shambles before McVay arrived in 2017. They hadn’t had a winning season since 2003, going 15 straight years without a record above .500. Since McVay took over as head coach, the Rams have had five straight seasons with at least nine wins, have made the playoffs four times, reached the Super Bowl twice and now have their first championship in 22 years.

There was hope that McVay would be the Rams’ savior and turn around a franchise that desperately needed saving. It just wasn’t expected to happy as quickly as it did, with the Rams winning a Super Bowl and having all the success they’ve experienced in five short seasons.

Von Miller is a Super Bowl champion – again

Winning one Super Bowl is difficult. Winning two is something few players do. Winning a ring with two different teams is incredible, and something Miller just accomplished. He didn’t win Super Bowl MVP this time like he did six years ago with the Broncos, but he still had two sacks and three QB hits in the Rams’ victory over the Bengals.

Like Donald, Miller is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pass rushers of this generation. He didn’t need another ring in order to make it to Canton, but he should be a first-ballot selection now that he has two titles. Getting traded to the Rams and immediately winning a championship is a highlight of Miller’s career.

