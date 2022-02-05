The 8 best potential Jets targets to watch in the Senior Bowl

The Jets spent the week in Mobile closely evaluating the talent taking part in Senior Bowl practices.

Now, it’s time for the real thing.

The National Team, which is led by New York’s coaching staff, will take on the American Team in the annual Senior Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. Practice evaluations are arguably the most important aspect of the Senior Bowl, but the game will provide the Jets with one last look at some of the 2022 NFL draft prospects they fancy in live-action.

Taking care of business in a practice setting is one thing. Getting the job done during a game is a completely different story. Which prospects should the Jets be watching closely on Saturday? Here are eight of the best to keep an eye on.

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

Dulcich might be the first tight end taken in the 2022 NFL draft after the way he performed during Senior Bowl practices. Dulcich moves very well at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds and is a polished route runner, which allows him to separate downfield. Dulcich is also explosive off the line of scrimmage and with the ball in his hands. If the Jets are looking for a pure receiving tight end, Dulcich might be their guy.

Colorado State TE Trey McBride

McBride backed up his gaudy production at Colorado State with a solid week of Senior Bowl practices. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound tight end sees himself as a fit in the Jets’ offense and the feeling might be mutual after this week. McBride has the exact skill set New York is looking for at the position., as he can catch and block.

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

Ruckert helped himself in a big way during Senior Bowl practices. The Long Island native didn’t get a ton of opportunities to catch passes at Ohio State with the Buckeyes loaded at wide receiver, but he showed that he has soft hands and is a better-than-expected route runner in Mobile. He can also do plenty while lined up in-line and as a blocker. Ruckert projects as a better pro than college player. It’s tough to envision a scenario where he doesn’t have the Jets’ attention right now.

Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Penning showed the NFL world exactly how nasty he can be as a blocker during Senior Bowl practices. The Northern Iowa product plays with a mean streak and uses his 6-foot-7, 322-pound frame and strength to physically overwhelm opposing pass rushers on every snap.

As promised, A Week at the Senior Bowl with Trevor Penning pic.twitter.com/rGsjEUskR3 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 4, 2022

Penning would be a reach for the Jets at No. 10, but he embodies everything Joe Douglas looks for out of an offensive lineman. Trading back and taking him at a different point in the draft wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Boston College IOL Zion Johnson

There might not be an offensive lineman who had a better week of practice than Johnson. The versatile interior offensive lineman put on a show for scouts, showcasing his athleticism and overall blocking skills with regularity.

This rep from Zion Johnson has everything. Strong base and good lateral athleticism, great leverage, brisk hand replacement. Flawlessly absorbs Travis Jones’ power. Johnson was spectacular at times in Mobile. This might’ve been his finest moment. pic.twitter.com/2bZyXZhrNp — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) February 4, 2022

He also took snaps at guard and center — a position he didn’t play at Boston College — and put his work ethic on full display. Johnson’s stock is quickly rising and some mock drafts have him going as high as the late part of the first round. He might be hard for the Jets to pass on in the second round if he’s still available for the taking.

Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson

Johnson finished his first and only season at Florida State strong and carried that over into the Senior Bowl, where he had a dominant week of practice. Johnson has long been a highly-regarded prospect — he was once the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country — and scouts have been waiting for him to take the next step from good to great. It looks like he’s on his way there after the performances he strung together in Mobile.

South Carolina DE Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare has been mocked to the Jets often this offseason and it’s easy to understand why. The South Carolina star is a pure pass rusher and plays with a seemingly endless motor. He seems like a lock to go in the second round, where New York has two picks to make.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Pitre was strong in coverage on the practice fields, handling tight ends who had a significant size advantage over him like a seasoned veteran. The 5-foot-10, 196-pound safety has the makings of a future professional starter and the Jets have a need at the position. He can cover in space and registered double-digit tackles for loss in his final season at Baylor. Pitre looks like the real deal.

