8 best NFL head coach candidates for the Las Vegas Raiders

There are only four games left of the 2021 season and the playoff hopes for the Raiders are hanging on by a tread. Assuming they don’t make the tournament, the team will quickly start looking to fill their head coach vacancy.

Here are the top eight coaching candidates currently in the NFL that would make the most sense for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

One of the hottest head-coaching names this offseason will be Byron Leftwich. He’s called plays for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons and has worked with Tom Brady.

Leftwich has worked with Bruce Arians since 2017 and has gotten plenty of chances to build his offense. He’s only 41 years old and hasn’t been coaching for all that long, so it’s reasonable to think he might still need a year or two before taking a head coaching gig.

Still, he would be one of the better options for the Raiders if they can pair him with an established defensive coordinator.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

If the Raiders want to stay inside the division and poach from the Andy Reid coaching tree, Eric Bieniemy is an option. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2013 serving as the running backs coach and offensive coordinator.

After going through several interviews, it does seem like this is the year he finally gets a head coaching job. Will it be with the Raiders? That remains to be seen, but expect Bieniemy to be hired quickly after the 2021 season ends.

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore is viewed as one of the NFL’s hottest head coaching candidates this offseason He’s only 33 years old, but he is currently one of the best offensive coordinators in the league.

Moore has been the offensive coordinator in Dallas for the past three seasons. In 2019, his offense finished No. 1 in yards per game. And so far in 2021, the offense sits at No. 2 in points and yards. As long as he has his starting quarterback, his offenses are usually elite.

But the biggest question surrounding Moore is if he’s ready to be a head coach and a program builder. He’s only been an NFL coach for four seasons and that makes him a bit risky. But if the Raiders could pair him with an elite defensive coach, like Gus Bradley, this might work.

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

Bowles was a fairly successful NFL head coach before, leading the Jets to 10 wins during the 2015 season. Unfortunately, his team never was able to figure out the quarterback situation and he was let go after the 2018 season.

However, Bowles has been fantastic as a defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers over the last three seasons and has plenty of experience. He would need to be paired with a play-calling offensive coordinator, but Bowles probably deserves another shot at being a head coach.

Bills OC Brian Daboll

Arguably the best candidate for the head coaching job in Las Vegas is Brian Daboll of the Buffalo Bills. He has a ton of experience and connections to two great organizations in Alabama and New England.

He’s been a coach since 2000, working on both sides of the ball. Daboll seems like the type of coach that is ready for a challenge and could be one of the few successful coaches from the Bill Belichick, Nick Saban coaching tree.

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Will Josh McDaniels ever leave New England and become a head coach again? Maybe. But it’s likely going to take the perfect situation for him to do so. Still, he should be on the list considering how good his offenses have been over the last decade and all of his time spent with Bill Belichick.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn was a very successful head coach in the NFL. He took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl and has a career-winning percentage of .506. This year, he’s the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and he has them playing like one of the best defenses in the league.

One of the reasons why Quinn would be an attractive candidate is due to his experience and ability to rebuild a franchise. Plus, he might even retain some of the coaches on staff (Gus Bradley) as he has several ties to the current coaching staff.

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Could the Raiders hire the head coach that replaced Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay? Morris is an interesting candidate as he is still a young coach (45) and has coached some good defenses over the last few years.

Morris probably down the list in terms of candidates, but he should be mentioned considering he does have head coaching experience and is viewed as one of the best defensive minds in the NFL.

