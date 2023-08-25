8 Bears players to watch in preseason finale vs. Bills

Just as quickly as it started, the 2023 NFL preseason finale is already here for the Chicago Bears, meaning the regular season isn’t far away. The Bears take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at noon CT at Soldier Field in a game that will serve as a tune-up for both teams.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that the starters on offense and defense who are healthy will see action, including Justin Fields. Head coach Sean McDermott of the Bills is doing the same with his team before giving way to the reserves.

Saturday’s contest will be the final chance for many players to make their case for why they deserve a spot on the final roster. But it’s also an opportunity to see the starters get game action since most of them sat out last week’s preseason game against the Colts. Here are eight players to keep an eye on when the Bears and Bills kick off.

1. QB Justin Fields

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes in the first half against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992213 ORIG FILE ID: 1610210028

Fields is back in action for Saturday’s finale. After a week off against the Indianapolis Colts, Fields is set to see a number of plays against the Bills to get ready for the regular season. Fields has only thrown three passes in the preseason up to this point, but he’s made them all count. Two of them were screen passes to D.J. Moore and Khalil Herbert that went for touchdowns, and the other was a pass to Khari Blasingame that moved the chains.

It’s anyone’s guess as to how many plays Fields will see and if he even drops back for a pass. He has yet to throw the ball downfield, and though it wouldn’t count in the standings or stat sheets, it would be nice to see more highlights before the regular season begins. Regardless, all eyes will be on No. 1 when he breaks the huddle.

2. RB Khalil Herbert

Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson (35) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-710965 ORIG FILE ID: 20230812_szo_bb6_0013 .JPG

Khalil Herbert dazzled two weeks ago when he caught a screen pass from Fields and took the 56-yard pass to the house while breaking tackles along the way. Herbert has shown the ability to burn defenders when carrying the ball but hasn’t been as effective as a receiver. Two weeks ago was a positive development in that category.

Now, it will be interesting to see if the Bears rely on Herbert to do any pass blocking. That’s been the running back’s biggest knock, and Herbert has only gotten those reps in a practice setting. The Bears obviously don’t want to put Fields at risk of injury, but giving him a play or two where Herbert stays in to protect him would be worth seeing.

3. WR Darnell Mooney

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney catches a ball at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH102

Even though he was only utilized as a blocker during the first preseason game, Darnell Mooney looks like he’s back to his old self. Mooney was quick off the line and had a key block to spring Moore’s long touchdown. He also shined during the joint practices with the Colts, proving his ankle injury is fully healed. Now it’s time to see him in action as a receiver.

This weekend’s game would be a prime opportunity for Mooney and Fields to re-establish their connection. The two were just finding their footing after a rough beginning to the 2022 season before Mooney was lost for the year. Perhaps the third-year receiver will see a target or two when he lines up on Saturday.

4. TE Robert Tonyan

Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Robert Tonyan (18) leaves the field at halftime during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-710965 ORIG FILE ID: 20230812_szo_bb6_0031 .JPG

Robert Tonyan was a player listed in last week’s list to watch against the Colts and was essentially the only one who made zero impact because he didn’t play. Tonyan joined the rest of the Bears starters on the bench last week and played just four snaps in the opener against the Titans, according to Lester Wiltfong Jr. of Windy City Gridiron.

At some point, it would be nice to see the starting offense utilize the tight ends. It remains to be seen whether or not Cole Kmet will be available for the game after he left practice early on Wednesday. Perhaps this will finally be the week Tonyan catches a pass and gives the fans a glimpse of his role in the offense.

5. RG Nate Davis

Mar 16, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Nate Davis speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It took longer than expected, but Nate Davis is finally getting up to game speed and has practiced in pads consistently. The veteran guard, who signed a three-year deal this offseason, has been in and out of the lineup but now seems ready to go and could see time on Saturday in his first game action as a Bear. It would be a welcome sight to see, too, given the injury issues the offensive line has had recently.

Left guard Teven Jenkins is week-to-week, reportedly with two calf injuries, and tackle Darnell Wright has been out with an ankle injury. The Bears need some sort of stability on the line heading into the season, and Davis’ presence can only help. Barring a surprise, he should get reps with the starting offense.

6. DE Terrell Lewis

Chicago Bears linebacker Terrell Lewis (52) reacts as he walks back to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Much of this list is focused on the starters seeing as they’re set to go but a few reserves are still worth monitoring, especially with cutdown day inching closer and closer. One of those players is defensive end Terrell Lewis, who has had a stellar camp and preseason up to this point. Lewis has four solo tackles (one for a loss), three sacks (including a strip sack) and one QB hit.

Lewis is battling for one of the final spots at the defensive end position, along with Trevis Gipson. It’s been a spirited competition with both players bringing their best on gamedays. Now Lewis has one more opportunity to impress the coaching staff and show he’s worthy of remaining on the team.

7. DT Justin Jones

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones works on the field during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH113

When the Bears have brought out their interior defensive linemen this preseason, it’s primarily been rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens getting the most shine. But players like Justin Jones are still penciled in as starters and should see a handful of snaps on Saturday. He could use a rebound after his performance against the Titans a couple weeks ago, too.

Jones and the rest of the Bears starting defensive front got off to a rough start when Malik Willis drove all the way downfield to score a touchdown on the opening possession. It was the only game action Jones saw this preseason, and it left much to be desired. Getting an early stop on defense would be great to see, especially if Jones can make an impact in the middle.

8. LB Tremaine Edmunds

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds runs with a ball at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH102

The top free agent signing of the offseason for the Bears looks ready for game action. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a four-year deal in free agency, has been out the last few weeks while battling injuries but returned to practice this week as he ramps up for the regular season.

Edmunds is a vested veteran, but given his absence, the Bears likely want to give him and T.J. Edwards some time on the field together. Edwards had a solid showing during the preseason opener without Edmunds, but the two could give everyone a sneak peek as to how they’ll work off each other on defense. Assuming Edmunds plays, chances are you won’t miss him, as he’ll likely be flying all over the field trying to make plays.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire