8 Bears players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

Chicago Bears training camp is drawing closer each day and it’s only a matter of time before players report to Halas Hall and begin practicing. While fans are eager to see players such as Justin Fields, D.J. Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, and Jaquan Brisker, training camp will be vital for those near the bottom of the depth chart looking to make the initial 53-man roster.

From former first-round picks to undrafted free agents, everyone will need to do their part to earn a roster spot when practices get underway. Here are eight players on the roster bubble heading into camp that will be worth watching.

1. RB Trestan Ebner

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Trestan Ebner #25 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496731758

Trestan Ebner was a late-round pick last year who had potential as both a rusher and a pass catcher. Unfortunately, he failed to make an impact on offense and was confined to special teams duties. With running back and special teams ace Travis Homer now in the fold, Ebner will need a strong camp to retain a roster spot for Year 2. It’s unlikely the Bears keep five running backs and Ebner would be the first one chopping block at this point.

The Bears may not be inclined to give up on last year’s third-round pick just yet, but Velus Jones Jr. has work to do in camp after a rough rookie season. He’ll need to show he can be a reliable return specialist on both punts and kickoffs while understanding the route tree as a wide receiver. Jones will likely compete with Dante Pettis for a spot, who re-signed in free agency after leading the team in wide receiver touchdowns and serving as the primary punt returner.

3. OT Alex Leatherwood

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, center, talks with offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (72) during NFL football OTA practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH108

Alex Leatherwood only appeared in four games last season with mixed results and doesn’t have a position on the team at the moment. The former first-round pick won’t have much of a shot at a starting tackle spot thanks to Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright and he doesn’t have the versatility like Larry Borom to keep as a swing tackle. He could be looking for his third team in as many years when the 53-man roster is finalized.

4. C Doug Kramer

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Doug Kramer will look to show Bears coaches what he can do with a full training camp after missing all of last year with a foot injury. The second-year lineman will need to outperform veteran Lucas Patrick to secure a spot on the team, though. Barring injury, the Bears aren’t likely to carry over three centers and Patrick has the versatility to play guard. The Bears also have Dieter Eiselen on the roster to do the same. Kramer will need to impress early and often.

5. DT Andrew Brown

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones, left, talks with defensive lineman Andrew Brown, center, and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH107

The Bears scooped up defensive tackle Andrew Brown off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last year and thought enough of him to re-sign him prior to free agency. But with newcomers Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, and Zacch Pickens, Brown may be too far down the pecking order to maintain a role on the team. It could be down to him or rookie Travis Bell for the final defensive tackle spot.

6. LB Sterling Weatherford

Chicago Bears linebacker Sterling Weatherford celebrates after the Bears defeated the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bears relied on rookie Sterling Weatherford as a special teams contributor last season. But with new faces signed and drafted, particularly at the linebacker position, Weatherford may be the odd man out. Special teams contributors are needed from various positions and the Bears found a number of players who can take up that role. Weatherford will need to show he can elevate his game to remain on the team.

7. CB Jaylon Jones

Cornerback Jaylon Jones was a surprise contributor last season when a number of defensive backs were out due to injury. The undrafted free agent played in 16 games and had a forced fumble to go with two pass breakups. But the cornerback room is still crowded and has more competition than it did last year, particularly with the arrival of rookie Tyrique Stevenson. Jones will need a strong camp and preseason to warrant a roster spot.

8. S Kendall Williamson

The Bears selected safety Kendall Williamson with their final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft in the seventh round but he may not be long for a roster spot. Williamson won’t sniff a starting position behind Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson. Instead he will need to compete with Elijah Hicks and A.J. Thomas for special teams opportunities. He could be a candidate for the practice squad when rosters are finalized.

