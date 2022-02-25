8 Bears players among PFF’s Top 200 pending free agents

We’re just a few weeks away from the start of the NFL’s free agency, where there are no shortage of big-name players set to hit the open market.

The Chicago Bears have a few that figure to be attractive options for teams across the league, including wide receiver Allen Robinson, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and offensive lineman James Daniels.

Pro Football Focus unveiled their list of the Top 200 pending free agents, and the Bears were well-represented with eight players making the list.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ pending free agents that made PFF’s list of Top 200 players slated to hit free agency:

WR Allen Robinson | 10th

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Allen Robinson is Chicago’s most prized free agent slated to hit the open market. Robinson, coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, became invisible on offense in 2021. But despite a new regime in place, it doesn’t appear that Robinson will be returning to the Bears. He’ll get a chance to test the free-agent market and go to a contending team.

What they said: “Robinson’s true ceiling is still something of an unknown because he has literally never experienced elite quarterback play. And yet, he has still consistently performed as a top-10 receiver.”

DT Akiem Hicks | 23rd

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Last summer, Akiem Hicks expressed his desire to remain with the Bears for the duration of his career. But it’s hard to imagine that happening given Hicks is on the wrong side of 30 years old and likely to command a heftier contract than Chicago can afford. Hicks has been the heart and soul of this Bears defense for years, and it’s going to be a tall order replacing him.

What they said: “We’re a few years removed from Hicks’ elite 2018 season that saw him rank fourth among interior defensive linemen with a 91.7 overall grade. Hicks has otherwise been an above-average run defender and pass-rusher, though we’ve seen some decline in his game as he gets into his 30s. He’s missed significant time in two of the last three seasons.”

OL James Daniels | 40th

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

James Daniels has been a staple of Chicago’s offensive line since he was drafted in 2018, and he’s just 24 years old heading into his first free agency. With the offensive line of utmost importance this offseason, you have to believe the Bears are going to do what they can to retain Daniels — at what’s hopefully a decent price. If not, a young, rising star is slated to hit the free-agent market.

What they said: “Since 2018, Daniels has been productive at both guard positions. He also has experience at center and will turn 25 just after opening day in 2022. Daniels is an excellent fit for a zone-blocking scheme and has been one of the best pass-blocking guards in the league over the last two seasons. His best football may still be ahead of him.”

OL Germain Ifedi | 92nd

AP Photo/David Berding

Germain Ifedi started the season as Chicago’s right tackle, but an injury sidelined him and allowed rookie Larry Borom to step up in his place. Borom had secured the job at that point and proved to be better down the stretch. After hearing what GM Ryan Poles is looking for in his offensive linemen, there’s little to no chance that Ifedi returns to the Bears in 2022.

What they said: “Ifedi is coming off the two highest PFF grades of his career with the Bears in 2020 and 2021, and he’s proven to be a viable starter at both right guard and right tackle. He’s always likely to fall into the ‘looking to upgrade’ starter category, though.”

QB Andy Dalton | 113th

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal worth $10 million to serve as Chicago’s starting quarterback. But that all changed once the Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields. While Dalton did start the year as QB1 — due to Matt Nagy’s nagging persistence — Fields eventually replaced him, and Dalton became an over-expensive backup. Dalton is a quality QB2 in the NFL, but he’s not expected back in Chicago, especially with Nick Foles still under contract for one more year.

What they said: “Dalton has posted PFF grades between 66.0 and 73.0 in seven of his 11 seasons in the NFL. He’s a low-end starter who is a good option as an organization is transitioning to its next franchise quarterback.”

OL Jason Peters | 135th

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jason Peters was a backup plan at left tackle, but he wound up being the Bears’ most consistent offensive lineman in 2021. But Chicago is aiming younger at tackle this offseason, and there are some pieces currently in place with Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom. Peters is 40 years old and likely eyeing retirement this offseason.

What they said: “Once one of the best left tackles in the league, Peters is a shell of his old self, but he’s still holding up as a capable starter as he heads into his age-40 season. If Peters wants to play, he’s a viable one-year stopgap.”

DT Bilal Nichols | 171st

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Bilal Nichols has panned out as one of those late-round gems that former GM Ryan Pace was known for. Nichols has been impressive in his development, and he found his role as a key starter on the defensive line. The Bears have a decision to make about whether to bring back Nichols in 2022, where he figures to be a good fit as a three-technique as Chicago transitions to a 4-3 scheme.

What they said: “Nichols’ ability to fill holes at multiple positions along the defensive line is valuable, but his play against both the run and the pass over his first four seasons hasn’t been anything more than average.”

S DeAndre Houston-Carson | 200th

AP Photo/John Bazemore

DeAndre Houston-Carson has been a reliable special teams player for several years. But he’s also developed into a key reserve at safety. Houston-Carson is coming off his best year yet, where he proved himself capable of stepping into the starting role when called upon. The Bears could certainly bring Houston-Carson back as a safety reserve, especially given Eddie Jackson is currently the only safety under contract.

What they said: “Houston-Carson isn’t a good enough run fitter to justify greater use yet, but on any given third down, he can give a defense surplus value as a coverage defender.”

