8 available free agents who could help the Rams in 2021

Cameron DaSilva
·4 min read
Because of their limited cap space, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t make many moves in free agency. They re-signed a few of their own players and added DeSean Jackson, but otherwise, it was a quiet free agency period for Les Snead.

Now into late May, there are still some quality players on the market who could help the Rams in 2021. Though L.A.’s roster is mostly set, adding any of these eight players could help bring some depth at positions that might benefit from it.

Reiter is the best center still on the market after starting 28 games for the Chiefs in the last two years. He’s not going to blow anyone away or make the Pro Bowl, but he’s a steady player who would give the Rams another competitor in the middle of their offensive line. In 867 snaps last season, he didn’t allow a single sack or commit a penalty.

Turner was a perennial Pro Bowler for the Panthers, being selected five straight years from 2015-2019. He played just seven games for the Chargers last season, however, and struggled when he was on the field. The Rams seem likely to move Austin Corbett to center, which will open up a hole at guard. If Turner were to come cheap, he could compete with Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum at guard.

At the moment, the Rams have just six cornerbacks on the roster. That’s not many. They’re probably going to rely on Robert Rochell or David Long Jr. to be the third cornerback, but neither player is proven. Poole has started 38 games in his career, including 17 in the last two seasons for the Jets. He’s a good nickel corner in the slot who can blitz, cover and tackle.

Houston may be 32, but he’s as consistent and reliable as a veteran pass rusher comes. He’s had at least eight sacks in each of the last four seasons, including eight with the Colts last season and 11 the year before. Houston should still earn a one-year deal worth at least $6 million, but if the Rams can find a way to bring him to L.A., they should consider it. He would take some pressure off of Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins.

OLB Melvin Ingram

Ingram battled through a difficult season in 2020, playing just seven games. He only had 10 tackles and no sacks, but in each of the previous five years, he had at least seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits. when healthy, the 32-year-old can still be effective as a rotational pass rusher, especially with how inexperienced the Rams’ outside linebackers are besides Leonard Floyd.

The Rams added a handful of potential return specialists this offseason, ranging from DeSean Jackson to Tutu Atwell to undrafted rookie Jeremiah Haydel. Thomas remains available as a free agent and while the Rams have a bunch of options, Thomas is a proven returner with plenty of experience and speed. He’d be worth a look as a bargain free agent if the Rams find themselves underwhelmed by the guys currently on their roster.

It’s somewhat surprising that Wright is still available this late into the spring. He’s a reliable linebacker who can cover and plug running lanes despite being nearly 32 years old. Aside from missing 11 games in 2018, Wright has stayed healthy throughout his career and is coming off a season in which he had 11 tackles for loss – his second-most in a single year.

The Rams seem content with their group of linebackers, especially after drafting Ernest Jones. He’ll compete with Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder, Kenny Young and Travin Howard for the starting job, which shows how much depth L.A. has. But Goodson is a multi-year starter in the NFL and is coming off a season in which he had 91 tackles and two interceptions for the Browns. If nothing else, Goodson would provide some stability and a backup plan, similar to the way Kenny Young did last year.

