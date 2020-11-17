8 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

The need for news from the AFC East is at an all-time high in Western New York after last weekend. A heartbreaking loss for the Bills (7-3), combined with a couple of wins around the division have folks in Buffalo certainly wondering what the headlines are saying about the competition.

Let’s get right to it now, here are eight stories from the AFC East over the last week for Bills fans to know, starting with a quick Week 10 game recap for each team:

Week 10 recaps

Patriots running back Damien Harris. Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots (4-5) vs. Ravens (6-3)

Final score: Patriots 23, Ravens 17

The Patriots won an absolutely wild game in a complete monsoon of a storm. The Pats defense shutdown Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and held for a 23-17 win, their second-straight victory to climb back into the playoff discussion.

Dolphins (6-3) vs. Chargers (2-7)

Final score: Dolphins 29, Chargers 21

The Bills have some company at the top of the AFC East, kind of. Already having their bye week this season, the Dolphins have the same number of losses as Buffalo now, and catch up next weekend with the Bills off. In Week 10, Tua Tagovailoa outdueled fellow rookie QB Justin Herbert for the win.

Jets (0-9): Week 10 bye

AFC East standings

Bills (7-3) Dolphins (6-3) Patriots (4-5) Jets (0-9)

New England Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A Jets diss

There's no love lost between Bill Belichick and the Jets. As the story goes, the Patriots coach resigned from the Jets, took his current job after he was traded there, and well... has done really well for himself. Last week... did he ever take a shot at the Jets or what? Reflecting on that situation that happened now two decades ago:

“Well, not only one of the most defining, but you know, one of the great moments of my career,” Belichick said via Patriots Wire.

New England Patriots

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Gilmore update

Some speculated that the Patriots made cornerback Stephon Gilmore an inactive player against the Bills in Week 8 because he might be traded. Instead it now seems like his knee injury is legit. Gilmore is now up to three game inactive due to the injury as he did not play in Week 10. Just a guess: Gilmore will return soon. Had the Patriots expected him to miss three games, he would have been placed in injured reserve prior to facing the Bills, which means he would've been sidelined for three games, at minimum. Probable that he returns soon then.

New England Patriots

Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Record-setting player

Don't look now, but the Patriots have another emerging cornerback... and really have for awhile now. But without Gilmore, JC Jackson has thrived. Including Week 8 against the Bills, Jackson is now up to five-straight games tallying an interception for the Pats after he picked off Jackson in Week 10. That's a franchise record for New England.

New York Jets

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Good and bad injury updates

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets have one good injury update and another bad one: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) is not expected to play in Week 11 against the Chargers. LT Mekhi Becton, one of a few promising prospects the Jets have, will return from a chest injury he suffered in Week 9. He was their first-round pick in 2020.

New York Jets

Vikings offensive guard Pat Elflein. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jets claim two

The Jets don't want to go winless in 2020, it appears. They're still searching the wavier wire for help. Per Jets Wire, New York claimed Pat Elflein off waivers from the Vikings on Monday. Going all the way back to a week ago on Nov. 12, the Jets also claimed a cornerback via the Giants in Corey Ballentine. Offensive line and defensive back are certainly two positions of need for Gang Green... like many areas are.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler . [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

Dolphins extend D-lineman

The Dolphins announced that defensive lineman Zach Sieler has signed a three-year extension with the team. A short year or two ago, it would've been seen as a big surprise that a promising player wants to stay in South Beach, but even Bills fans have to admit, the Dolphins have turned it around this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Sieler is the 69th best interior D-lineman in the NFL this season, playing in a rotational role. Not a bad for a backup.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins running back Jordan Howard(Gannett photo)

RB released

On the other end of the spectrum, the Jordan Howard experiment is over. The big goal line back has had a bad season with the Dolphins and is no longer part of their backfield as he was released on Monday. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason.

Miami Dolphins

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Keep this in mind for Week 17...

The Dolphins have had a full-team effort keeping them in games. Specifically their defense is impressive. But we've got an interesting note via Dolphins Wire from last week to keep in mind for when Miami visits Buffalo to round out the regular season this year. Per DW:

"Only the Kansas City Chiefs bring more pressure without any deep help in the secondary this season. And the Dolphins bring an added rusher regardless of the deep shell of the defense on more than one out of every three snaps."

The Dolphins have been getting after opposing quarterbacks this season. Josh Allen and the Bills have to be ready for this. The Dolphins also are third in the NFL with 15 total takeaways.