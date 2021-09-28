8 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Here are the latest happenings from around the AFC East for Buffalo Bills fans to know involving the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets:

Week 3 recap

Here is how the AFC East standing look after Week 3:

Buffalo Bills: 2-1 Miami Dolphins: 1-2 New England Patriots: 1-2 New York Jets: 0-3

Miami Dolphins

Tua is actually hurt

At this time last week, reports indicated that Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might still play moving forward. As the days progressed, things changed and it turned out that the QB had some broken ribs after facing the Bills in Week 2. Backup Jacoby Brissett played this Sunday as Tagovialoa was placed on injured reserve. He'll miss a minimum of three games.

Miami Dolphins

Will Fuller returns

Not only did the Bills not face much of Tagoviloa in Week 2, they did not see wide receiver Will Fuller. He was excused for personal reasons, but returned last week against the Raiders, catching three passes for 20 yards.

New York Jets

Wilson playing through injury

Rookie QB Zach Wilson has little help with the Jets and played terribly again in Week 3, being shutout. However, he is playing through an injury. According to Jets Wire, Wilson popped up on the injury report last week with a groin injury.

New York Jets

The wrong side of history

The Jets are off to a 0-3 start. It's the third year in a row that New York has done so. That's a franchise first, according to Jets Wire.

New York Jets

Second-year pro struggling

The Jets offense is bad, but one former second-round pick can't even crack the lineup. Second-year wideout Denzel Mims has been inactive for the past two games. Not a good look for him.

New England Patriots

WR might return

The Pats don't have the best wideouts in the NFL. While N'Keal Harry requested a trade previously, he still is in New England... and could return soon. Per Patriots Wire, the third-year receiver might beback in Week 4 from a shoulder injury.

New England Patriots

Tom's trainer lashes out

In Week 4, the Pats will face a familiar foe in quarterback Tom Brady. Prior to Brady returning to New England for the first time, his known trainer, Alex Guerrero, spoke out against New England head coach Bill Belichick. Via Patriots Wire, here's some of the criticism Guerrero had:

Brady’s body coach Alex Guerrero spoke with The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian to speculate upon how Belichick and Brady’s relationship went sour. “The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill never really . . . I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” Guerrero told the Herald. “I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different. He’s older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

New England Patriots

Belichick wants none of the story he can't control

There is nothing Belichick can do to stop people from talking about Brady's first time facing the Patriots this upcoming week... but he's doing his best. Already asked about Brady on Monday morning, Belichick tried to say he's already talked about it. “Well, I think we’ve been through all of the dynamics of that,” he said via Patriots Wire. Good luck not talking about it all week, Bill. Belichick went on to say to WEEI radio that he felt his relationship with Brady “never changed,” not even in the final years when multiple reports indicated there was growing tension between the two stars.

