8 additions to the Boone County Offensive Player of the Year watchlist

Before the 2023 high school football season began, the Tribune curated a 10-player Offensive Player of the Year watchlist.

Through the first half of the 2023 season, that watchlist needs to grow thanks to the performances from plenty of budding stars from around Boone County.

Here are 8 additions to the Tribune's Offensive Player of the Year Watchlist.

Additions to the Tribune's Offensive Player of the Year Watchlist

Brady Dapkus, Southern Boone

One of the revelations for Southern Boone this season has been the sophomore do-it-all player. Dapkus has gained 829 total yards between passing, receiving and kickoff return yards. He also leads the Eagles with 14 combined touchdowns.

Devin Holt, Rock Bridge

Rock Bridge's receiver corps has included the experience of Drevyn Seamon, but Devin Holt has had the production to show he's capable of being a go-to guy for the Bruins. This season, Holt has recorded 18 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns while being a deep threat for Rock Bridge.

Brayden Matheney, Hallsville

Among the quarterbacks in Boone County, one of the players who has shown he has the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in the county. He's thrown for 1,656 yards and 19 touchdowns at the midway point of the season to show his arm talent is special.

Cullen Bennett, Centralia

The unquestioned leader of the Panthers' offense has guided Centralia to a 5-0 record so far in 2023 and has done so with his dual-threat talent. He's guided the running game with his read-option plays and has created explosive plays with his arm.

Brock Camp, Hickman

One of the biggest targets in Boone County has lived up to his reputation. Camp has used his 6-foot-6 frame to catch 19 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns while being a major target over the middle of the field for the Kewpies.

Jake Ryan, Tolton

Cam Lee is undoubtedly the best athlete on the roster, but Ryan has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the county. He has 20 total touchdowns, 18 of them passing scores, and 750 passing yards with just two interceptions.

Hunter Cole, Harrisburg

Trace Combs has been growing as Harrisburg's starting quarterback, and it's helped that he's found a consistent target in Hunter Cole. Cole has caught 17 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns through four games, showing an ability to be effective in the screen game.

Alex Fernandez, Battle

Daqual Wright is one of the best receivers in the county, but his quarterback has made massive strides to get him the football. Credit Fernandez, who has grown into a passer who's built a rapport with Wright as well as his other receivers like Jayden Donnelly.

Boone County High School Football Week 6 predictions

Rock Bridge vs. St. Mary's South Side

After a tough loss against Helias at home, Rock Bridge gets a chance to rebound against 2-3 St. Mary's. Expect plenty of plays from the Bruins' defense.

The Pick: Rock Bridge

Battle at Smith-Cotton

Battle's offense took a while to get going last week on the road, but if the Spartans can get going early Battle could snag a key road CMAC win.

The Pick: Battle

Hickman at Jefferson City

The Kewpies are in desperate need of some good news. History isn't on their side against Jefferson City, who Hickman hasn't beaten since 2012. If a few breaks happen for the Kewpies, anything can happen.

The Pick: Jefferson City

Hallsville at Osage

Impressively, Hallsville has a 4-1 record all while playing on the road. Hallsville takes its 45-point-per-game offense to Osage, which is allowing 30 points per game.

The Pick: Hallsville

Centralia vs. Clark County

Centralia pits its 5-0 record against 4-1 Clark County. This is an evenly matched game that could define how the Class 2 contender race shakes out.

The Pick: Centralia

Southern Boone at Eldon

Hallsville was able to drop 50 on Eldon, and Southern Boone's offense has shown little sign of slowing down, too. The Eagles' clutch defense is guaranteed to make some plays.

The Pick: Southern Boone

Harrisburg vs. Ash Grove (Saturday, at Versailles High School)

This is a strange setting, as Harrisburg goes on the road to play Ash Grove in a neutral-site game on a Saturday. The Bulldogs will have their hands full nonetheless against a 4-1 Ash Grove squad.

The Pick: Ash Grove

Father Tolton at Quincy (IL) Notre Dame

Quincy Notre Dame played a fellow Boone County team Southern Boone last week. This week, Father Tolton gets Quincy with an undefeated record on the line.

The Pick: Father Tolton

Tribune Week 5 Player of the Week: Hallsville's record-breaking quarterback

Hallsville's offense is chock full of playmakers. Isaac Stinson, Colton Nichols and Abe El-Fenaish are names to know. But, the guy getting them the ball has been having a season to remember.

Brayden Matheney is that player, and he's the Tribune's Week 5 Player of the Week after completing 25 of his 34 passes for 377 yards and five touchdowns in Hallsville's 50-42 win. Matheney took 75 percent of the over 6,500 votes.

Matheney has been on a tear this season. So far, he's passed for 1,656 yards and 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He's been a major catalyst for Hallsville's offense.

Tribune's Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Joey Scardina, Rock Bridge

Week 2: Austin Evans, Southern Boone

Week 3: Isaac Stinson, Hallsville

Week 4: Hunter Cole, Harrisburg

Week 5: Brayden Matheney, Hallsville

