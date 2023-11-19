8-0. 8-0. 8-0. What running table in SEC three straight seasons means to Georgia football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Georgia football closed the book on the SEC East by winning its last 20 games against division opponents including smashing Tennessee 38-10 Saturday.

SEC divisions are going away as Texas and Oklahoma join the league in 2024.

The No. 1 Bulldogs are the first SEC team to go unbeaten in the regular season in league play three straight seasons since the conference went to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

That's 8-0 in 2021, 8-0 in 2022 and now 8-0 in 2023.

“It’s kind of astonishing,” wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, a Florida native, said. “I grew up watching SEC football. I know how hard it is. That’s where everybody wanted to play.”

The last SEC team to do it back-to-back years before Georgia was Alabama in 2008 and 2009. Florida did it in 1995 and 1996.

“Great coaching, great players,” said Rosemy-Jacksaint, who had 7 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. “It really is a blessing. The guys that have been on the team three or four years, especially on the two runs back-to-back (national championships), we’ve put in so much work together.”

Brock Bowers has caught touchdown passes against seven SEC teams in the regular season, including Tennessee now after he had seven catches for 60 yards and a 3-yard TD catch.

Asked about putting 8-0, 8-0 and 8-0 back-to-back-to-back in the SEC, Bowers said: “It’s awesome. I don’t really think about it in the moment but looking back on it, it’s pretty cool.”

Tennessee’s 14-game home winning streak is history.

The Volunteers (7-4, 3-4) were the pick back in the summer to finish second to Georgia in the final season of the SEC East, but they won’t even finish with a winning conference record.

On Sunday, Georgia, which is 11-0 overall, will be two weeks away from knowing its College Football Playoff fate.

They look like a cinch for the playoff now, but a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game could leave the Bulldogs crossing their fingers as a one-loss team.

They won’t face a hostile environment like Saturday again this season.

Georgia Tech often feels like a home game for Georgia.

Then comes another trip to Atlanta to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and then neutral-site playoff games in the Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and then if they win, in Houston at NRG Stadium.

“We came here two years ago, and it wasn’t this loud,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said after playing before a crowd of 101,915. “It was definitely loud. The crowd definitely had an effect on the game, but we were able to overcome that.”

Two penalties for 15 yards is overcoming it.

Coach Kirby Smart wasn’t in the mood to ponder what running the table again in the SEC meant.

"I’ve got to go play Tech next week, that’s the perspective I’ve got,” Smart said. “I mean, there will be a time to look back on that and a time to celebrate that. It’s not right now."

He did reflect on the team continuing to roll on. It’s 28 straight wins, tied for the longest streak in SEC history.

“It's not easy, guys,” Smart said. “Like, it's hard to win, and I don't appreciate that sometimes until you're talking to the coach before the game.”

He said opposing coaches tell him: “’Man, it's hard to do what y'all have done.' It's hard, and I don't think that the staff — I'm not talking about me — the staff and the players get enough credit because, you know, people have let-downs, people have bad games. We try to win one more victory on punt, one more victory on punt return. What edge can we create in the game because if we slip up here, we've got this over here?”

Georgia players buy in with focusing on what it takes in that 60 minutes to get the win.

“We’re not really worried about streaks,” inside linebacker Smael Mondon said. “We’ve got a goal we’re working towards.”

What that is doesn’t need to be said. It’s becoming the first team to win three straight national titles since the AP poll started in 1936.

Said Rosemy-Jacksaint: “On to the next.”

