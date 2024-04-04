7th annual Visalia Senior Games to begin: are you ready?

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Visalia Senior Games this Saturday for the seventh year in a row this Saturday.

City officials say those aged 50 and up can participate in various competitions ranging from track and field to cornhole. An event will be offered for all skill levels to compete, so all who are eligible are encouraged to participate.

The first event will be track and field on Saturday at Mt. Whitney High School. Officials say those eligible for participation can register in person for $15 no later than 9:45 a.m. In addition to the registration fee, there will be a $5 per event fee for track and field.

Following the event on Saturday, the Visalia Senior Games will continue through May on the following dates:

Pickleball: May 4 and May 5 at Plaza Park

Table Tennis: May 18 at Visalia Senior Center

Cornhole: May 25 at Anthony Community Center

Officials add that each sport will have additional fees other than registration.

The city states the Visalia Senior Games is under the umbrella of the California Senior Games Association, which promotes healthy, active lifestyles for adults aged 50 and up.

