79th U.S. Women’s Open wraps up in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 79th U.S. Women’s Open wrapped up Sunday with Yuka Saso of Japan winning her second U.S. Open of her career.

Saso previously won in 2021 at The Olympic Club, playing for the Phillippines. Saso’s mother is Filipina and her father is Japanese and now she has won under both flags.

Allisen Corpuz, the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open winner, missed the cut for the event along with In Gee Chun who won the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open, the previous time it was held at the Lancaster Country Club.

Rachel Rohanna, the only competitor representing Pennsylvania, also missed the cut.

Two players representing the United States tied for third with a total of 280 points, four more than championship Saso’s 276 points. Hinako Shibuno of Japa came in second place with 279 points.

Lancaster County artist doing live painting at U.S. Women’s Open highlighting women’s health

The United States Golf Association has future sites confirmed for the U.S. Women’s Open every year until 2036, with some competition locations set all the way until 2048. The premier competition will be back in Pennsylvania in 2028 at the Oakmont Country Club. The event will return to Oakmont in 2038 as well. The Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania will host in 2034 and 2046.

Currently, the Lancaster Country Club is not on the list for upcoming U.S. Women’s Opens.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.