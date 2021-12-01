Five more NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the total for November to 79 positive cases among NFL players, Howard Balzer of allcardinals.com reports.

There were 26 positive COVID-19 tests among NFL players in September and 24 in October.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical director, recently said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN, that unvaccinated players have “consistently tested positive at a much higher rate than vaccinated players throughout the entire season.”

Yet, despite a high vaccination rate in the NFL, the number of positive cases is higher this year than it was this time last year when there was no vaccine.

In 2020, beginning in training camp through Nov. 28, 155 players tested positive for the virus. This year to date, including training camp, 225 players have tested positive, per Balzer.

For the entire 2020 season through the Super Bowl, there were 262 positive tests. So, it seems highly likely the NFL sees more positive cases this year than last.

COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, and the virus still could play a part in who wins and who loses in the postseason.

79 NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 in November originally appeared on Pro Football Talk