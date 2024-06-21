79 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

The countdown to the start of the 2024 NFL regular season continues. For the Arizona Cardinals, on this fine offseason Friday, they are now 79 days away from their season opener, when they travel to Orchard Park, NY to take on te Buffalo Bills on the road in Highmark Stadium on September 8.

The Cardinals’ No. 79 is now defensive lineman Phil Hoskins.

Hoskins spent time on the practice squad last year and finished the season having played in five games, starting one. He had eight tackles in 124 defensive snaps.

He will have to battle to make this year’s roster.

The last impactful No. 79 wasn’t that long ago. It was tackle Josh Jones. He was drafted in the third round in 2020 and in three seasons, before he was traded last year to the Houston Texans, he played in 47 games, starting 21 between right guard, right tackle and left tackle.

He didn’t end up being as impactful has many hoped he would, as many believed he could be a longtime starter at either tackle spot, but he was impactful in his role.

The countdown will continue tomorrow.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire