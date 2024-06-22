78 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

On this lovely Saturday in an NFL offseason weekend, we are yet a day closer to the start of the regular season in 2024. The Arizona Cardinals will open their season on September 8 on the road at Highmark Stadium to take om the Buffalo Bills.

That season opener is in 78 days.

The Cardinals’ current No. 78 is guard Marquis Hayes. He has yet to play an NFL game. He was a seventh-round pick in 2022 but spent the year on injured reserve. He spent all last season on the practice squad.

He has not yet made an impact on the field.

The last No. 78 to be reasonably impactful for the Cardinals was offensive lineman Earl Watford, who wore it from 2013-2016 before changing to No. 71 in 2017.

He was a fourth-round pick in 2013 and developed into a super sub of sorts. He started 21 games for the Cardinals but was praised almost every offseason by head coach Bruce Arians. He was the lineman trusted to fill in. He played two more seasons in the NFL in 2018 for the Browns and 2019 for the Buccaneers, where Arians coached.

He was a solid player who connected with fans.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire