$78 Billion Biomarkers Markets - Global Forecast to 2026: Growing Importance of Companion Diagnostics to Drive Growth

The "Biomarkers Market by Product (Consumable, Service), Type (Safety, Efficacy, Validation), Disease (Cancer (Solid & Liquid Biopsy), Neurological), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomarkers market is expected to reach USD 78.1 billion in 2026 from USD 43.1 billion in 2021 at a CARG of 12.6%.

Growth in the biomarkers market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing importance of companion diagnostics, increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, growing funding activities for biomarker research, and product innovations.

"By disease indications segment, the cancer segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the biomarkers market"

Based on disease indication, the biomarkers market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, immunological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and other disease indications. The cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the biomarkers market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the growing application of biomarkers in cancer diagnostics.

"By application, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the biomarkers market"

Based on application, the biomarkers market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, disease risk assessment, and other applications. In 2020, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the biomarkers market. The use of biomarkers for the diagnosis of multiple diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological disorders, is on the rise. The increasing use of biomarkers is a major factor that drives the growth of the diagnostics segment of the biomarkers market.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the biomarkers market."

The biomarkers market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily due to the increasing use of biomarkers for diagnostic purposes, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable government initiatives, and the growing focus on genomic & proteomic research projects.

"North America: the largest share of the biomarkers market"

North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growing use of biomarkers in personalized medicine, various growth strategies adopted by key players with established pharmaceutical companies in this region, and a higher adoption rate of biomarkers for disease diagnostics, majorly in cancer diagnosis.

Premium Insights

The Growing Importance of Companion Diagnostics is a Key Factor Expected to Drive the Growth of the Biomarkers Market

Consumables Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia-Pacific Market in 2020

The Predictive Biomarkers Segment is Projected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The Growing Importance of Companion Diagnostics

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide

Increasing Funds & Grants for Biomarker Research

Continuous Product Innovations

Restraints

High Capital Investments and Lengthy Timelines for Biomarker Development

Opportunities

Personalized Medicine

Emerging Economies

Challenges

Challenges Associated with Biomarker Validation

Technical Issues Related to Sample Collection & Storage

Impact of COVID-19 on the Biomarkers Market

Regulatory Assessment

Biomarker Qualification in the US

Biomarker Qualification in the Eu

Biomarker Acceptance in Drug Development in the Eu and the US

Method: Ema Approvals

Method: Fda Approvals

Companion Diagnostics

Technological Analysis

Immunoassays

Immunohistochemistry (Ihc)

Flow Cytometry

Flow Cytometry Elisa

Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)

In Situ Hybridization

Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Patent Analysis

Number of Publications Over Last 10 Years

Top 20 Granted Patent Owners (Us) in Last 20 Years

Top 10 Players with Highest No. of Patent Applications

List of Recent Patents

The biomarkers market is dominated by a few globally established players such as

Abbott Laboratories

Anygenes

Axon Medchem Bv

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bioagilytix Labs

Biomarkerbay B. V.

Biomerieux Sa

Celerion

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Diametra

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings, plc

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

JSR Life Sciences, LLC

Merck Kgaa

Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC.

Microconstants, Inc.

Northeast Bioanalytical Laboratories LLC.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Products Offered

Q2 Solutions LLC

Qiagen N.V.

Signosis, Inc.

Stressmarq Biosciences Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y91dh8

