77th Frontier Days Rodeo events kick off June 1

May 25—WEATHERFORD — Events welcoming in the 77th Frontier Days Rodeo begin Saturday in Millsap, with a free community breakfast at 6:30 a.m. prepared by the Millsap Historical Society.

The annual "Bringing in the Herd" cattle drive follows at 8 a.m., with riders following a 10.6-mile trek up Old Millsap Road, then to Greenwood Road where horses and cattle arrive at the Parker County Sheriff's Posse grounds around noon.

The posse will be serving a free barbecue lunch for all involved. The drive is free and open to all riders, horses and wagons. No motor vehicles are allowed. Registration and a release are required.

Parade and rodeo

The annual Frontier Days Rodeo Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center on South Main Street. Posse members will lead the parade driving a cattle herd up South Main, around the courthouse and to the pens at the railroad tracks on North Main. Motorized vehicles are allowed in the parade, with horse riders and wagons welcome. Registration to participate in the parade is required.

The Mutton Bustin' preliminaries will also be at 6:30 p.m. that evening inside the posse rodeo arena. Pre-registration is required and the event is limited to 150 participants.

Following at 7:30 p.m. a street dance at the corner of York Avenue and Dallas Street in downtown Weatherford will feature the music of Albert Leon Payne. Bring your lawn chairs, enjoy the food trucks and the merchandise of the vendors. Come out and enjoy a good night of music and dancing under the stars. Admission is free.

Tuesday, June 4 features the Extreme Bullriding. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a concert and dance with the Rowdy Decker Band.

Wednesday, June 5 through Saturday, June 8 is the run of this year's PRCA rodeo.

Featuring Pete Carr Pro Rodeo and world class announcer Andy Stewart, the rodeo was recognized last year as the best large outdoor rodeo in the Texas Circuit, and one of the top five in the country.

Each night begins at 7:30 p.m. with the grand entry and Dana Bowman parachuting into the arena with his American flag attached. A concert and dance will also follow each night of the rodeo.

To register for any of the events or purchase rodeo tickets, visit pcsp.net.