777: Seven Cowboys 7-round mock drafts in 7 days, Sunday edition

The Dallas Cowboys can navigate a multitude of charted directions come 2023 draft weekend. They shored up every position of need and have top-tier swimmers at the starting blocks pretty much everywhere. Not even their weaker swimmers such as left guard, are in need of the lifeguard perched high; even they have stellar floaty devices. Don’t leave draft weekend with a Day 1 starter? No problem; Tyler Smith could tread water there for a year while Tyron Smith and Terence Steele anchor the tackle spots.

This leaves them with every team’s fantasy; true Baywatchian Best-Player-Available-at-a-Position-of-Need, BPAPN strategy. Being able to identify a large pool of talent, but not being limited to saying “We must have this” by Round 3. Instead, the draft’s flow and depth will dictate which stroke works best for Will McClay, Stephen Jones and ultimately Mike McCarthy.

Teams gameplan for the draft in such ways. After constructing their draft boards, they go through exercises to see what happens if the draft falls one way before they reach the clock. When it’s their time to make a decision, what does selecting one position mean for their options later in the weekend? Jones has spoken to this before, how they’ve taken a player at a position who may have been lower on their board because they felt safe the higher player would be there for them in the next round.

Let’s join them in such exercises.

Based on the players they’ve met with, documented here on the net’s most accurate draft-interest tracker, the Cowboys would feel comfortable picking from any of six position groups in the first round: WR, TE, OL, Edge, corner or safety.

The team hasn’t met with any defensive tackles or running backs routinely drafted in the first two rounds. As an executive decision, we believe them on DTs but not on RBs. It’s a thin DT class to begin with, but there are two star backs atop a deep class and if Dallas had eyes on either of the two top backs, it would behoove them to keep a lid on it.

Story continues

So each day for the next week, we’ll play out what the rest of the draft’s seven rounds looks like for Dallas were they to take one of these seven spots.

We’ll be using Fanspeak’s On-the-Clock Premium Simulator for Saturday’s mock.

Round 1 Target: Offensive Line

The Cowboys have one immediate need along the OL which could be solved by selecting either of two spots. The team can draft a pure left guard, keeping Tyler Smith at left tackle and having Tyron Smith and Terence Steele at right guard. They can also achieve this by having a college tackle move inside.

Another option would be to draft a left tackle and move Tyler Smith to left guard for a year, or even permanently.

Beyond the formidable top three, there is unknown depth in Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball on the outside, and Matt Farniok on the interior. Some thought must also be given to center as Tyler Biadasz enters his final season of his rookie deal, coming off an alternate Pro Bowl bid.

First-Round Options

30 Visitors gone by 26:

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

WR Josh Downs, UNC

Three offensive linemen gone in the first 14 picks is certainly feasible, as is the run on CBs in the middle of the round. In the real draft, it’s not likely that Zay Flowers is the fifth WR off the board but in this exercise to see what it looks like if Dallas goes OL first, the Cowboys pass on the Boston College prospect.

The choices at OL are:

OG Steve Avila (TCU) – National 30 visit

OG O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida) – Combine interview

OT Darnell Wright (Tennessee) – No public connection

30 Visitors still on the board to consider:

WR Zay Flowers, BC

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Edge Will McDonald, Iowa State

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

1.26: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Kns Utvbs0901

There’s been a lot of buzz about the possibility of sliding Wright inside at the NFL level and that’s exactly what Dallas plans here. Wright didn’t give up a sack on Hendon Hooker all season and when looking at the gauntlet of top SEC pass rushers, that’s impressive. His flaw is notes as being able to reach the edge against speedier pass rushers, which is eliminated by him playing at left guard.

Here’s a look at Wright’s athletic profile vs Tyler Smith projected against NFL guards.

Domino Effect of taking OL at 26

The following players were taken off the board between Dallas 26 and 58 pick. This is what they “lost out on” by going OL first.

Cornerbacks gone by 58

5 corners were already gone by 26: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois Joey Porter, Penn State Cam Smith, South Carolina Kelee Ringo, Georgia Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Clark Phillips, Utah

Deonte Banks, Maryland

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Still on the board Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (30 visit) Julius Brents, Kansas State DJ Turner, Michigan Garrett Williams, Syracuse



Wide Receivers gone by 58

4 WR were already off the board by 26: Quentin Johnson, TCU Josh Downs, UNC Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OSU Jordan Addison, USC

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Still on the board Cedrick Tillman, Tennessee Rashee Rice, SMU (30 visit) Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (Dallas Day)



Additional 30 Visitors gone by 58

McDonald

Flowers

Forbes

Washington

Hyatt

Avila

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Options at 58: Pick or trade out

The Cowboys were offered a chance to trade out of the second round in exchange for picking up an early and a late third-round pick. The options on the board, of players they have a ton of intel on were the Miami CB Stevenson, SMU WR Rice or Oklahoma WR Mims.

All of the other visitors with second-round grades were gone.

Dallas accepted the trade offer from the Las Vegas Raiders.

2.58 for 3.70 and 3.100

Dallas was +20 according to the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, worth an early sixth-round pick.

Domino Effect of trading out of 58

By moving down 12 spots, the Cowboys lost out on Stevenson and Rice, as well as Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, who they had a private workout with. Kansas State CB Julius Brents also came off the board.

3.70: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims (Dallas Day)

Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims Jr. (17)

Mims is a dynamic, big-play machine who can certainly stretch defenses. He averaged over 18 yards per reception in his final season with the Sooners and would serve as a second new weapon to create vertical space along with Brandon Cooks.

Domino Effect of passing on CB at 70

Cornerbacks gone by 90

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Joey Porter, Penn State

Cam Smith, South Carolina

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Clark Phillips, Utah

Deonte Banks, Maryland

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (30 visit)

Julius Brents, Kansas State

DJ Turner, Michigan

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

By choosing this path forward, getting a premiere OL talent and using their second pick on a wideout, Dallas had slim pickings at cornerback in their third selection.

Remaining among CBs Dallas has shown interest in was only the diminutive Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU (Dallas Day).

3.90: TCU RB Kendre Miller (30 Visit)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Miller is recovering from a January MCL injury, so his measurables weren’t able to be gathered at the combine or the TCU Pro Day. He is progressing, but he’s one of those players whose film will have to do all the talking for him.

He’s a bit similar in build to Ezekiel Elliott, the man he’d be replacing in the Dallas backfield to join up with Tony Pollard. Both are 5-foot-11 though Elliott was 225 coming out of OSU. Miller is around 215. He’s also not even 21-years old yet with less than 400 collegiate carries on his resume.

3.100: Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown (30 Visit)

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cowboys aren’t leaving the draft without a linebacker and getting a top-100 specimen would certainly make the brass pretty esctatic. There’s hope, of course, for both Damone Clark and maybe still Jabril Cox, but Dallas needs more help here seeing just how much a washed Anthony Barr played in 2022 next to Leighton Vander Esch. With Vander Esch’s injury history, there’s no way Dallas leaves themselves bare.

Overshown, known as the Texas Missile, is a safety playing linebacker; which is a good thing in the modern NFL.

4.129: Purdue Cornerback Cory Trice, Jr.

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Trice is a sneaky pick, meeting all of the physical attributes Dan Quinn loves in his secondary players. With a need for a long-term solution opposite Trevon Diggs who allows DaRon Bland to stay in the slot, Trice would get a year to study under Stephon Gilmore before assuming a starting role.

His pro comp is fairly obvious.

5.169: Coastal Carolina NT Jerrod Clark

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Clark is a 82.8% attribute match with Johnathan Hankins, who Dallas re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

6.212: Houston QB Clayton Tune (30 Visit)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

7.244: Oklahoma Punter Michael Turk (Dallas Day)

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk (37)

Full Haul

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire