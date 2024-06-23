77 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

We have reached another Sunday in the offseason without football. However, we are now 11 weeks from when the Arizona Cardinals take the field in Week 1 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

That game is in 77 days.

No one on the roster wears No. 77. Why?

77 is one of very few numbers retired by the team and the last time it was worn, it was decades ago.

Stan Mauldin was an offensive lineman for the Chicago Cardinals. He was drafted in the seventh round in 1943 and was a starter on the 1947 championship team. Yes, the Cardinals did win a championship. It just was long before the first Super Bowl.

The next season, in 1948, after the team played the Philadelphia Eagles, he suddenly dies of a heart attack. He was only 27 years old.

The team retired his number.

