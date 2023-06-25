77 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 77 for Cincinnati
Most Cincinnati Bengals fans can name at least one player who donned the No. 77 for the team.
Thank franchise great Andrew Whitworth, who oversaw the left tackle spot for many years in modern times for Bengals quarterbacks.
But he’s hardly the only one to wear the number, as older fans might remember. Offensive tackle Mike Wilson helped lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl and lineman Kevin Sargent, at one point, was one of the highest-paid linemen in team history.
With roughly 77 days until the Bengals start the season against the Cleveland Browns, we thought it would be fun to take a quick look at all the players to wear the number in franchise history, per the history compiled at Pro Football Reference.