77 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 77 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 77 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 77 has only ever been worn by legendary halfback Red Grange, who was part of the NFL’s first Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in 1963. The number was retired in 1949.

With 77 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 77 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

HB Red Grange: 1925-34

