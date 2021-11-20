76ers willing to wait for next offseason to trade Ben Simmons?

Asking around, some believe the Sixers will be happy to carry this through the full 2021-22 season and resume discussions again next offseason when a new set of opportunities will become available to them. That could take shape in the form of sign-and-trade possibilities, disgruntled stars finally asking out of their own problematic situations, or new management hires for other franchises wanting to take big swings on talent like Simmons. And publicly, the Sixers have certainly suggested an extension of this standoff is possible, with Morey going so far as to say he’d take this all four years of Simmons’ deal if that’s what it took to get the best deal.

Source: Philly Voice

There are opportunities to fill the void with rumors and suggestions about what the Sixers are doing and where trade talks are or are not heading. The answer right now is, well, not much of anywhere, as sources say the Sixers are mostly waiting for things to open up a bit more on December 15th. That’s the day, as I’m sure many of you know and have heard by now, that most players who signed contracts in the offseason can legally be traded, creating opportunities for larger deals around the league. -via Philly Voice / November 20, 2021

In the Detroit example, sources say there’s not much of a discussion to be had unless the Pistons unexpectedly decided to throw Cade Cunningham, this year’s No. 1 overall pick, into the mix. Even then, the timeline Cunningham is on relative to Joel Embiid would make that a tough proposition for Philly to say yes to. -via Philly Voice / November 20, 2021

Darren Wolfson: It’s just hard for me to see a scenario where Ben Simmons lands (in Minnesota) but Sachin Gupta, the inventor of the ESPN trade machine, will try to get uber creative, involve a third team. Those talks are ongoing. I am told that Gupta has been on the phone, but more so to acquaint himself with front offices he doesn’t have a relationship with -via Spotify / November 19, 2021