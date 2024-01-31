76ers vs Warriors Game Highlights

Advertisement

Stephen Curry leads the way with 37 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 8 3PM as the Warriors defeat the 76ers, 119-107. Jonathan Kuminga (26 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) and Andrew Wiggins (23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) added a combined 49 points in the victory. Tobias Harris tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, while Joel Embiid added 14 points and 7 rebounds.