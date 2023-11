The 76ers defeated the Pistons, 114-106. Joel Embiid led the way with 33 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 assists for the 76ers, with Tyrese Maxey (29 points, 10 assists) and Tobias Harris (24 points, 5 rebounds) combining for 53 points in the victory. Killian Hayes tallied 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Pistons