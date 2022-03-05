76ers vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Antonio Spurs
    San Antonio Spurs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) play against the Miami Heat (42-22) at FTX Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,818,537 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $3,346,274 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp
Home Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Recommended Stories