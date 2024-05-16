Advertisement

76ers Tyrese Maxey wins 2024 NBA Sportsmanship Award

It wasn't a surprise when Tyrese Maxey was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

For anyone who has spent time around him, this was less of a surprise: Maxey won the NBA's Sportsmanship Award for 2024.

This award is voted on by the players (from a list of nominees put forward by teams and curated by a panel of league executives). The award "honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court." Maxey learned he won the award from his parents.

Thrust into a larger role due to the James Harden situation, Maxey had a breakout season — averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists a game, both career highs — and was an All-Star for the first time. Through it all, Maxey never lost his relentlessly positive attitude.

Maxey is a restricted free agent this summer and will get a max contract from the Sixers.

Veteran Miami big man Kevin Love came in second in the voting, followed by the Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Kings' Harrison Barnes, and the Spurs' Tre Jones.