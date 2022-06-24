76ers trade No. 23 pick to Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton

Adrian Wojnarowski: Philadelphia is trading the No. 23 pick to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, source tells ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Zach Kram @zachkram

RAPM is a stat that measures a player’s overall on-court impact, adjusting for teammates and opponents.

De’Anthony Melton ranks 21st in the entire NBA over the last 3 seasons.

Of course Daryl Morey would want a player that advanced stats have always loved. – 10:21 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers sending No. 23 pick David Roddy and Danny Green to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, according to sources. – 10:20 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers sending Danny Green and 23 for De’Anthony Melton, per source. – 10:19 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: 76ers moved Danny Green and No. 23 to Memphis as part of trade to acquire De’Anthony Melton. – 10:18 PM

More on this storyline

Per sources, the Grizzlies have looked at trading up into the teens, proposing packages that include this selection in combination with veteran players, including De’Anthony Melton. -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies could be looking at an expensive price tag to keep unrestricted free agent Tyus Jones this summer. If Memphis goes in another direction, it will have the draft, free agency and trade market to explore for a quality backup point guard. However, one of the best options may already be on the roster. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / May 25, 2022

“Ball-handling, getting that one-two go-to getting my shot off,” Melton said when naming offseason improvements. “I think I realized how effective my jump-shooting is this year. I just got to learn how to get to it more and get to it more efficiently.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / May 25, 2022