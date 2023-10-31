76ers trade James Harden to Clippers
The Philadelphia 76ers are trading star guard James Harden to the L.A. Clippers after a long dispute with the front office.
The Philadelphia 76ers are trading star guard James Harden to the L.A. Clippers after a long dispute with the front office.
Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all have Southern California origins.
Harden boosts the Clippers' odds of winning the 2024 NBA Finals.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Jake Fischer to react to the news of a blockbuster trade that sends James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has built a fantasy basketball team, trading a handful of draft picks and another filled with expiring contracts to the 76ers for one-time NBA MVP James Harden, but has he compiled it five years too late?
